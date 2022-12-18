Billy Bob the 'hot mess' makes his home on McDowell farm

He was billed as a hot mess who smells, is a terrible car rider and entirely too food motivated.

In other words, he was perfect.

Billy Bob the mastiff captured the hearts of not just people in Burke County but around the country when Burke County Animal Services posted about him on Nov. 16 on its Facebook page. The two photos on the post showed Billy Bob’s true nature and the plea for someone to take him on received 707 reactions, 547 shares and 130 comments. People commenting on the post wanting Billy Bob came from as far as California, Texas and New York. The post also was picked up online by People magazine, The Huffington Post, Southern Living and the Daily Mail, among others.

But it was Dawn Cox and her husband, Brandigan, who hit the jackpot with Billy Bob.

Billy Bob ended up at Burke County Animal Services after he was found wandering on a farm in Connelly Springs, skinnier than his breed is supposed to be.

Dawn and Brandigan Cox saw a photo of Billy Bob and she called animal services to ask if he was still available. She told them she would be down after she got off from work.

“So we fostered to adopt for two weeks but we knew the very first day when we took him home, he was ours,” Cox said. “He was just so kind, so gentle, so loving and wanted to play. He was just anything you could ask for in an adult dog.”

And he's made himself at home on their farm.

The couple lives on a farm in McDowell County that has a creek and two ponds with chickens, ducks and goats.

“He loves to get in the creek, loves to drink water from the creek,” Cox said. “Yeah, he's just happy as can be.”

She said Billy Bob runs the whole property with them as they feed all of their animals.

“He goes with us,” Cox said. “He'll go inside the chicken lots with us, inside with the chickens. He's not aggressive with them or anything, so I'm assuming he might have been on a farm at one time. That's why he’s so calm with them.”

Billy Bob also gets to play with the couple’s grandchildren who live nearby.

In addition to discovering his sweetness, they also realized he was not house trained.

“He don't care to cock his leg anywhere and go to the bathroom,” she said.

But that was not a problem for them or Billy Bob.

Cox said Billy Bob has his own spot in a big barn with heat lamps and cedar chips for bedding -- he lays on his back with his paws in the air -- chew toys and bones and he loves it. She said he has free rein of the pastures.

And the boy can eat.

Billy Bob is small for a mastiff -- he weighed in at 110 pounds when he was brought into animal services -- but he is getting plenty of food. Cox said he gets 12 cups of food a day with 2 gallons of fresh water at all times. He goes through a 44-pound bag of food in a week, Cox said.

He had infections in both ears and sores on his rear, which a veterinarian said likely were pressure sores but Cox said they’re keeping an eye on them.

They believe he’s an older dog because of the gray hairs around his face and he has a cataract in one of his eyes.

But Cox said it doesn’t matter to her what his age is. It’s safe to say that Billy Bob has found his forever home.

“Yeah, we are extremely happy to have him,” Cox said.