Bin Five bringing discounts to Morganton

Morganton’s newest announced business is one big deal.

Bin Five has announced it is adding a location in the city at 160 Fiddler’s Run Blvd. in the Fiddler’s Run shopping center, the building formerly occupied by Big Lots until it moved across town last year.

Bin Five also opened a store in Hickory earlier this summer. The Hickory Daily Record reported that the store sells items rejected at Amazon warehouses because of a wrong order, packaging damage or accidental shipment. The items can range widely and can be bought for $5 or less.

The Record reported there may be electronics, gaming systems, clothing, household appliances, name-brand items and more for sale at the Bin Five store — anything sold on Amazon.

Bin Five says its Morganton location will be more than 50,000 square feet with more than 200 bins full of items for sale, making it the company’s largest store in North Carolina. Its opening date remains to be announced.

“We are so excited to start the up-fitting process of this location and can’t wait to be a part of your community,” a post on the Morganton store’s Facebook page says. “We will keep you informed of our work progress and grand opening date.”