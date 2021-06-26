Biologist shares tips on keeping fox families at safe distance

RALEIGH — Foxes are known to be sly, but that doesn’t necessary mean not seen. It’s breeding season and young foxes, called kits or pups, and their parents are spending more time outside of the den, making sightings more likely. What does this mean if you see one, or if you find a den near your property? Extension Biologist Falyn Owens at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission offers several options.

“Foxes are well adapted to living around people and thrive in neighborhoods across North Carolina,” Owens said. “If you spot a fox around your house or business, don’t be surprised – it has probably lived in the area for years. Foxes prefer to be left alone and to leave us alone, though they will happily take advantage of abundant food and shelter, even if it brings them close to people.”

Decks, raised porches, and crawlspaces offer protection from the elements and make them perfect locations for a fox pair to raise their young. This may be exciting if you enjoy watching wildlife and welcome the opportunity to view nature from your window, but not everyone welcomes these temporary tenants. The Wildlife Commission handles around 1,000 complaints every year about foxes, usually related to them denning under buildings or otherwise being too comfortable around humans. To reduce potential conflict between people and foxes, Owens offers these tips: