The expression, “as American as apple pie,” isn’t actually native to the U.S. Originating as fruit (often mixed with meat) stored in thick, sugarless, and largely inedible pastry containers, or “coffins,” in 14th century England, Colonists starting with the Puritans planted imported apple seeds in the Americas to supplement native stocks. By 1759, apple pies were reportedly used throughout the whole year in Delaware as “the evening meal of the children.” Another misconception? Pie “a la mode,” or pie served with a scoop of ice cream, didn’t originate with us either. It was a fresh idea brought to us by the French in the 1890s.

For those that prefer a doughnut to apple pie, doughnuts arrived on our shores in Manhattan as Dutch olykoeks, or oily cakes. In the mid-19th century, the fried pastries got their name from a New England ship captain’s mother Elizabeth Gregory, who infused her dough with imported spices of nutmeg and cinnamon and put hazelnuts or walnuts in the center – literally, dough nuts. How the nuts got replaced by simple holes is a matter of dispute, but doughnuts got a boost in popularity after World War I from the soldiers who had enjoyed them as a token of home in the European trenches, and the invention of the first doughnut machine in 1920.