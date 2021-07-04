Birthday July 4th BBQ in America

Many of you are sitting down at a picnic table this afternoon getting ready to sink your teeth into barbecue staples that have become synonymous with July 4. However, not all our barbecue favorites were invented by Americans, so perhaps we need to thank people from different eras and countries as we enjoy our tasty dishes.
So, as you sink your teeth into a juicy hamburger, you may not realize that the earliest known patties were eaten raw by Genghis Khan’s Mongol horse riders and adopted into Russian cuisine as “steak tartare.” It arrived in other European ports in the 17th century to be prepared cooked or raw with regional spices as “Hamburg Steak” by the poorer classes in Germany. From there, it didn’t take long to reach New York and then the barbecue grills all over America.
That bacon that many of you top your burger off with was first prepared in ancient China, then later throughout the Roman Empire and among Anglo-Saxon peasants (for whom the term “bacon” referred to all pork). In the U.S., this fatty pork industry matured in Chicago under the German immigrant brothers Oscar and Gottfried Mayer, whose company introduced prepackaged bacon products in 1924.
The hot dogs Americans continue to enjoy at ballparks or from street vendors are descendants of the sausage, and particularly the frankfurter originating from Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany, and Vienna, Austria, as far back as the 15th century. The North American version was a consolidation of sausage styles popularized by German and other Central European immigrants in late 19th-century New York City. They were served in milk rolls with sauerkraut from pushcarts and Coney Island stands, becoming a common baseball concession thanks to German native and St. Louis Browns owner Chris Von der Ahe.
The invention of the French fry, or crisp potato stick as they were originally called, goes to either France or Belgium, where folks were frying them up as early as the late 1600s when fish were scarce. The French largely considered the potato poisonous, but when prisoner of war Antoine-Augustine Parmentier was fed a steady diet and lived, he came back to France to spread the word. He won over everyone from Benjamin Franklin to King Louis XVI, and reliance on potatoes during a famine made sure there was no going back.
The BBQ’s favorite side dish, macaroni and cheese, wasn’t invented by us either. It actually hails from Italy since a similar pasta and cheese casserole is recorded in Liber de Coquina from the 14th century, one of the oldest medieval cookbooks. One early booster of the dish on American shores was Thomas Jefferson, who made detailed notes on its preparation and tried to commission a machine for making macaroni before resorting to importing it to his Monticello estate from Europe.
For those families with toddlers that refuse to eat anything except a peanut butter and jelly sandwich even at a BBQ, it’s probably not worth the hassle trying to entice the child with some sort of meat. Statistics prove PP&J’s appeal: The average American child will have eaten 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by the time they graduate high school, according to a Prepared Foods survey in 2002. This true American staple became popular thanks to the advent of pre-sliced bread and the spread’s low price during the Great Depression. Jelly became the default pairing thanks to its inclusion on American GI’s ration lists in World War II, so they sought out the same pairing of PB&J upon returning home.
The expression, “as American as apple pie,” isn’t actually native to the U.S. Originating as fruit (often mixed with meat) stored in thick, sugarless, and largely inedible pastry containers, or “coffins,” in 14th century England, Colonists starting with the Puritans planted imported apple seeds in the Americas to supplement native stocks. By 1759, apple pies were reportedly used throughout the whole year in Delaware as “the evening meal of the children.” Another misconception? Pie “a la mode,” or pie served with a scoop of ice cream, didn’t originate with us either. It was a fresh idea brought to us by the French in the 1890s.
For those that prefer a doughnut to apple pie, doughnuts arrived on our shores in Manhattan as Dutch olykoeks, or oily cakes. In the mid-19th century, the fried pastries got their name from a New England ship captain’s mother Elizabeth Gregory, who infused her dough with imported spices of nutmeg and cinnamon and put hazelnuts or walnuts in the center – literally, dough nuts. How the nuts got replaced by simple holes is a matter of dispute, but doughnuts got a boost in popularity after World War I from the soldiers who had enjoyed them as a token of home in the European trenches, and the invention of the first doughnut machine in 1920.
And for those that decide to roll out the popcorn machine to entertain the kids at the BBQ, it’s hard to believe but archaeologists found traces of popcorn in the remains of millennium-old Peruvian tombs, meaning North and South Americans have been popping kernels since long before the days of movie theater concessions and kettle corn stands. The first European-Americans to enjoy popcorn got the idea from the Iroquois nation settled in the Great Lakes region, who would pop kernels in pottery jars full of heated sand. Mass consumption took off in the 1890s with the first popcorn-popping machine developed by candy store owner Charles Cretors.
Whatever you’re serving or eating today, the best part of the BBQ is that it’s a time to enjoy family and friends in this often stressful world we live in – so enjoy!
