Black Hawk used to rescue injured hiker

A hiker had to be rescued by a Black Hawk helicopter Sunday afternoon in the Linville Gorge.
The hiker and his friend went into the gorge with plans to do some rock climbing ￼but he fell before making it to the climbing spot, said Lt. J. Hood with Burke County EMS.
The hiker, who is in stable condition, was hurt at a place in the gorge that caused rescuers to opt for a helicopter rescue instead of a normal carry out.
Hood said the hikers were highly experienced but had not visited Linville Gorge before Sunday. They were able to call 911 at 10:30 a.m., and the rescue was made at 4:41 p.m.
The injured hiker was flown to the Morganton-Lenoir Airport, where he was transferred to an ambulance and taken to an area hospital.
While responding to this incident, rescue crews were dispatched to two other rescues in the county, according to the Burke County Search and Rescue Facebook page.
"We are seeing a lot more recreational traffic in our area, the post said. "Simultaneous rescues stretch our resources significantly, and we would encourage people to play it safe; the ongoing pandemic continues to slow our response times and increase our risk."
Hood encouraged people planning to do any hiking to make sure they have everything they could need.
“Be prepared for any type of incident,” he said.
The N.C. Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, Burke County Rescue Squad, N.C. National Guard, Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County EMS, Burke County EMS Special Ops Team, National Forest Service and N.C. Emergency Management responded to the call.
