Blackhawk used to rescue injured hiker in Linville Gorge

A hiker had to be rescued by way of Blackhawk helicopter Sunday afternoon in the Linville Gorge.
The hiker and his friend went into the Gorge with plans to do some rock climbing ￼but he fell before making it to the climbing spot, said Lt. J. Hood with Burke County EMS.
The hiker, who is in stable condition, sustained an injury in a location of the Gorge that caused rescuers to opt for a helicopter rescue instead of a normal carry out.
Hood said the hikers were highly experienced but had not visited the Linville Gorge before Sunday. They were able to call 911 at 10:30 a.m., and the rescue was made at 4.41 p.m.
The injured hiker was flown to the Morganton-Lenoir Airport where he was transferred to an ambulance and transported to an area hospital.
Hood encouraged anyone planning to do any hiking to make sure they have everything they could need.
“Be prepared for any type of incident,” he said.
The NC Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, Burke County Rescue Squad, NC National Guard, Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County EMS, Burke County EMS Special Ops Team, National Forest Service and NC Emergency Management all responded to the call.
