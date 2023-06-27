MARION -- For more than 100 years, a stately mansion has graced the residential neighborhood along South Main Street in Marion. Now, this beautiful and historical landmark is about to become Marion’s new first-class restaurant and event venue.

Albert Blanton was the owner of A. Blanton Wholesale Grocery store on Depot Street and, in 1914, he hired Asheville architect Richard Sharp Smith to design a new house on South Main Street. Blanton passed away three years later in 1917.

The impressive mansion he had built was purchased in the 1920s by W. Lester Morris, who became president of Clinchfield Manufacturing Co. In more recent years, the house and its distinctive columns has been the home of Max Hensley Photography Studio, Bridal Showcase and Tax 2000, according to the book “Marion” by Kim Clark.

Now, this Marion landmark will become the Blanton House Restaurant & Venue, and it promises to be an elegant dining establishment and place for special celebrations.

Both Tax 2000 and the Blanton House are owned and operated by Sheri Atkins and her family. They include siblings Cheneil Bailey, Jade Hawkins, Victoria Atkins and Jonathan Atkins.

The Atkins family lived in the upstairs section of the Blanton House from 2001 to 2019. But for some time now, they have worked to transform their former home and business space into a new restaurant and venue that promises to be second to none not just for Marion but for western North Carolina as well.

After much work and preparation, the official opening is Thursday, June 29.

“The reason we are naming it the Blanton house is to honor the memory of Albert and Charlotte Blanton, who were very prominent in the community and involved in the community,” said Victoria Atkins.

The Blanton House is an upscale restaurant serving steaks, seafood, shrimp and grits, house made salads and dressings and desserts. The food will have a Charleston, S.C. flair, and there will be a rotating menu, said the family members.

During a recent soft opening, the menu featured appetizes like pimento cheeseboard, shrimp kisses, crab cakes and southern egg rolls as well as salads and Charleston crab bisque. The entrées included Charleston fried chicken, shrimp and grits, Calabrian linguine, Low Country boil, duck breast, grilled salmon, ribeye and filet mignon. Desserts consisted of lemon cake, peanut butter chocolate cake and blueberry cobbler.

For beverages, patrons could select from a long list of wines, cocktails and beers along with Pepsi products.

The family members have given additional touches to the historic interior such as chandeliers and vintage paintings. The new bar has a lighted surface and there are lots of wine racks.

Jacob Maust is the executive chef while Ewan Willis is the sous chef. They have previously worked at the Biltmore Estate and are now bringing their culinary talents to Marion.

“We are really trying to go over and beyond the normal dining experience with hospitable touches and push limits to our food,” said Cheneil Bailey.

Both the main level and the upper level in the historic mansion are available for dining.

For now, the restaurant will be open for dinner on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting at 4:30 p.m. with the last dinner reservation at 9 p.m. The family members plan to have a brunch on Saturdays and Sundays in the near future.

The Blanton House restaurant is just the first part of the family’s plan for this historic structure. It will also become a venue for weddings, celebrations and other special occasions.

In the rear of the mansion is a spacious courtyard that can seat 200 people. It has already hosted events like weddings, but the family members want to host other community events and live concerts.

The large courtyard was built especially for this venue. The bricks used in its construction are more than 100 years old, the same time period as the house. It comes complete with fountains and a big brick fireplace.

The Atkins family has still more plans for their section of Marion. Next door is the large brick J.D. Blanton house that they plan to operate as a bed-and-breakfast.

Most of all, they wish for the Blanton House Restaurant & Venue to become a top destination for those who value good food, good drinks and good times in a nice setting. That includes people in McDowell County and beyond.

“We would love for people to value us as a tradition like going to the Grove Park Inn,” said Jade Hawkins.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085532990337.