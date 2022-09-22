Blood donors have chance to win VIP racing experience

CHARLOTTE — As fall approaches, the American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation.

While the leaves turn, the need for blood never changes. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply on track for patients counting on blood products for care — especially ahead of the busy holiday season. Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts, all those who make a pit stop at a Red Cross blood drive through the end of September will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience, including:

Two tickets to a 2023 Sport Clips-sponsored race of the winner’s choice

Round-trip airfare for two

Up to a three-night hotel stay

Entry to a Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent, if available

$750 gift card

Plus, those who come to give by the end of the month also will receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, also thanks to Sport Clips (terms apply). All those who come to give Oct. 1-31 will receive a $5 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.

The following blood drives are scheduled to take place in Burke County:

Saturday, Sept. 24: North Laurel Baptist Church, 1942 Laurel St. NE, Valdese, 7:30 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Peak Performance Health and Fitness, 150 Fiddlers Run Blvd., Morganton, 3-7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13: Rutherford College Town Hall, 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit rcblood.org/racetogive.