Blowing Rock-based Town Tavern expanding to Morganton

Davis said Town Tavern was drawn to the location due to its riverfront setting and large patio and to Morganton in part due to some already-loyal customers who travel to Blowing Rock.

“We have a lot of people who drive from Morganton already and come to Blowing Rock and Boone to come to our restaurants,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of folks reach out to us and tell us they’re excited about us coming. We’re one of their favorite restaurants and they’re glad we’re coming to Morganton.

“That’s made us feel really good about coming there. It gives us a certain comfort level that we think we’re going to be a good fit for the town and maybe be something the town has needed. We definitely wanted to expand and take the show on the road, so to speak. We have a huge following from people in the area like Lenoir, Morganton, Hickory and everything in between. It just leads us to believe there’s a niche out there for us off the hill.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Davis said Morganton’s Tavern will have more tables and televisions — about 40 flat-screens in total — than Blowing Rock due to the available space in the new restaurant.