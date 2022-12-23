Blue Elves give back to low-income families

For more than 20 years, Santa Claus has relied on some help from some “Blue Elves” to help spread the Christmas spirit, and this year was no different.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety once again partnered with multiple community members to make Christmas better for more than 125 children whose families rent from Morganton Housing Authority, said MDPS Capt. Tim Corriveau.

Families are invited to come to the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center to pick out presents for the kids, from birth all the way up to 16 years old, Corriveau said.

“We have a lot of sponsors that provide toys,” Corriveau said. “We work directly with Toys for Tots and other sponsors that donate toys and we bring them in, sort them by age groups and as the families come in with their children, they get to pick out several different toys. We provide wrapping paper for the parents to wrap it themselves at home, giving them that sense of participation.”

For families who bring their kids with them, Santa Claus is there to hear any of their Christmas wishes and treat bags are passed out as an early Christmas present.

“We really enjoy it,” Corriveau said. “It’s just great to see the smiles on their faces every year when they come through.”

While families go through the selection of toys to grab for their kids, an officer or an Explorer, the department’s junior officers, helps them collect their picks.

“It’s very important for us to give back to the community,” Corriveau said. “We have several volunteers that come out, officers, our support staff, our civilian staff that are here volunteering for this project just to give back to the community. It really helps to build trust within the dynamics of this community that we have, and it’s just a good cause overall for us to be involved in.”

Victoria Smith, executive director of Morganton Housing Authority, said it’s nice to see the bonds forged through the event.

“I really think the program is wonderful and it actually gives the families a little relief from having to struggle to figure out how to buy presents for their children,” Smith said. “It gives them an opportunity to enjoy Christmas more so than having to struggle to find the means to do Christmas for their kids … They all just seem so appreciative that even weeks after it happens, they come up here and tell us how much they appreciate everyone that helped and how much the kids enjoyed everything.”

This year’s sponsors for the event included:

The Burke Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police

Burke County Toys for Tots

Walmart

Papa John’s

Carolina Chiropractic Plus

New Dimension School

Burke Outreach Center

Atrium Health in Fiddlers Run

Morganton Needle Work in the Morning

Ollie’s

Families from Dogwood Drive in Morganton