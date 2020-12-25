'Blue Elves' keep Christmas spirit alive with toy distribution

“The kids, they don’t know about this,” he said. “The kids will still want their presents. So to see that they do this, I think that helps the kids to still feel the Christmas season.”

The program wouldn’t be possible without the support of Department of Public Safety's leadership.

“Our community has been fortunate to have some very supportive chiefs over the years,” Capt. Jason Whisnant said. “Chief Williams, Chief Tolbert, Chief Rector and Chief Lowdermilk have encouraged the officers to think of new (and continuing) ways to support and engage the community.”

Blue Elves is a program that has spanned more than 30 years.

“One thing that I have found about our community is our ability to improvise, adapt and overcome a lot of challenges that have faced us over the years,” Whisnant said. “Even in our community here, just because there is a pandemic, that does not mean the need changes, and as a matter of fact, the need is even greater.”

Steve Villar, executive director of Morganton Housing Authority, said he is thankful that the program was able to continue, despite the challenges presented.

“I think that’s what’s so special about today, and doing this even now, more than ever, because of all that’s going on, for the tenants to still be able to have Christmas whereas some of them just wouldn’t be able to,” Villar said. “It’s pretty nice.”

