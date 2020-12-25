'Blue Elves' keep Christmas spirit alive with toy distribution

COVID-19 canceled a lot of things, but it couldn’t keep Santa’s “Blue Elves” from helping families in Morganton this year.
Morganton Department of Public Safety’s Blue Elves event invited Morganton Housing Authority residents to the Mountain View Recreation Center on Dec. 12 to let them pick out some gifts for their children.
“It means a lot because, if you can’t do this, then some kids don’t get Christmas, like my son,” said Shannon Mallory. “So it means a lot. It’s very thankful; it’s very giving.”
The pandemic made things harder for Mallory this year, but she was thankful to have the opportunity to come out and pick out some presents from the Blue Elves.
“It means a lot for them to still be able to give for the kids,” she said.
She wasn’t the only one who was thankful for the event.
“I think it’s an awesome job because it’s helping (people with a) low family income,” Shamika Lyles said. “With the pandemic right now, you can still social distance and pick out toys.”
Officers pleased
It’s special for the officers, too.
“It’s very special to be able to be a part of this,” Officer Casey Kinard said. “It’s hard, with the COVID pandemic going on, and all the number restrictions, it’s still a great event. … I’ve got a few folks that they’re here helping this year that haven’t helped before, and they’re blown away. But the ones that have been here, they’re like, ‘Where are the kids?’”
This year, Housing Authority residents were asked to have one adult come at a specific time depending on their address to help with social distancing in the time of COVID-19. Masks were required, and gifts were divided into different rooms to help with social distancing.
Typically, children come with their parents and hang out in another room with officers and Santa Claus doing Christmas activities. Instead of wrapping the gifts at the rec center as they have in years past, tenants were given rolls of gift wrap.
“With the pandemic, we can’t have the kids here,” Kinard said. “It’s still special and important to get the toys out there, but we all miss the kids being here. So hopefully we can get out of this and back to whatever normal is going to be next year.”
Juan Humberto Monroy, a member of the city’s Human Relations Commission, was at the gift distribution to see what it’s like.
“I think it’s a great chance to meet people, to see the children, how they prepare for Christmas,” he said. “A lot of people start forgetting about Christmas because of all this that happened with COVID-19. It’s got a lot of people scared, but when we have these events, I think that helps people to get out a little bit.”
While adults have been preoccupied with COVID-19, children still are hopeful for Christmas, Monroy said.
“The kids, they don’t know about this,” he said. “The kids will still want their presents. So to see that they do this, I think that helps the kids to still feel the Christmas season.”
Program support
The program wouldn’t be possible without the support of Department of Public Safety's leadership.
“Our community has been fortunate to have some very supportive chiefs over the years,” Capt. Jason Whisnant said. “Chief Williams, Chief Tolbert, Chief Rector and Chief Lowdermilk have encouraged the officers to think of new (and continuing) ways to support and engage the community.”
Blue Elves is a program that has spanned more than 30 years.
“One thing that I have found about our community is our ability to improvise, adapt and overcome a lot of challenges that have faced us over the years,” Whisnant said. “Even in our community here, just because there is a pandemic, that does not mean the need changes, and as a matter of fact, the need is even greater.”
Steve Villar, executive director of Morganton Housing Authority, said he is thankful that the program was able to continue, despite the challenges presented.
“I think that’s what’s so special about today, and doing this even now, more than ever, because of all that’s going on, for the tenants to still be able to have Christmas whereas some of them just wouldn’t be able to,” Villar said. “It’s pretty nice.”
