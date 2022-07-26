Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation awards scholarships

The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation recently awarded several scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.

The Foundation held a scholarship luncheon at Mimosa Hills Golf Club on Friday, July 15 to honor 2022-23 academic scholarship recipients.

“The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation is honored to be a part of presenting scholarships to assist individuals in starting their career in healthcare or furthering their career,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the foundation. “The families who started these scholarships have left a lasting legacy which greatly impacts recipients in their education journey.”

The recipients are:

Patricia Early Puett Scholarship: MyKenzie Wagner

This scholarship was set up in honor of Patricia Early Puett, a 1958 graduate of Grace Hospital School of Nursing. Puett specialized in pediatric nursing for most of her career. The scholarship will assist in the formal education and training of individuals entering or advancing in the various fields of nursing.

G. T. Cornwell Scholarship recipients: Lauren Crump, Gracie Lane, and Catherine West

G.T. Cornwell’s commitment to nursing began in the early 1940s when he served as a nursing instructor in the Grace Hospital School of Nursing, a residential nurse training program. The School of Nursing was operated for more than 70 years by Grace Hospital, now known as UNC Health Blue Ridge-Morganton.

Cornwell continued his commitment to nursing by setting up the G.T. Cornwell endowment in July 1997. While instructing nurses, Cornwell launched and managed the Cornwell Drug Store chain that served a broad market in Western North Carolina.

VanNoppen Scholarship recipients: Kristen Cline, Alexis Crump, and April James

Elisabeth Fulton VanNoppen and her family established the VanNoppen Scholarship in 1982 following the passing of her husband, Donnell VanNoppen. Mr. VanNoppen served on the Board of Directors at Grace Hospital (now UNC Health Blue Ridge) for 37 years. Mr. and Mrs. VanNoppen believed in the importance of education.

J. Grayson Brothers Scholarship recipients: Connor Rudisill and Stevee McGee

J. Grayson Brothers was a hospital administrator at Grace Hospital (now UNC Health Blue Ridge) for 24 years. The Grace Hospital Board of Trustees set up the scholarship fund in 1978 as a memorial to Brothers.

Visit BRHCFoundation.org for more information on donating funds supporting these scholarships or various foundation-supported causes.