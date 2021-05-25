Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation celebrates 30 years

The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a benefit concert on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the CoMMA amphitheater.
Traci Riebel, executive director of the foundation, is one of the key organizers of the event.
“We have enjoyed working together for three decades,” Riebel said.
Formed as Grace HealthCare Foundation in 1991 to raise money to build Phifer Wellness Center, the foundation has continuously supported community health care.
“For the Burke County Public School System, we provided seed money for the school nurse program that put a nurse at every school in the county,” Riebel said. “More recently, we helped purchase a food truck that has fed hundreds of children during the pandemic when school was not in session.”
Over the years, the foundation has purchased requested items for various departments to assist in elevating and enhancing care and helped patients with health-related needs. Its annual employee giving campaign raises money for United Way, Children’s Miracle Network, Teammate Emergency Fund and Chaplain’s Discretionary Fund.
Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of CHS Blue Ridge, believes the foundation plays a significant role in the community.
“The foundation has been invaluable over the years,” Bailey said. “Our friends and neighbors reap many of the benefits from this partnership, a partnership that has only grown stronger over 30 years.
“Our primary focus is to ensure that patients, friends and neighbors have the necessary items needed for healthy outcomes.”
As part of its 30th anniversary celebration this week, the foundation held an open house and ribbon-cutting at its new location beside CoMMA, 309 College St., which has historic ties to the hospital. The office is housed in what was once the nursing quarters for Grace Hospital, which used to be located on the CoMMA site.
“The new location better serves the future needs and growth of the foundation,” Riebel said. “It provides space for more local events and better engagement with the community.”
As an added bonus, CoMMA picked the foundation to be the recipient of proceeds from an outdoor jazz concert featuring Joseph Hasty & Centerpiece Jazz on Thursday in the CoMMA amphitheater. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and the Latin Twist Food Truck will be onsite at 6 p.m. For tickets, go to commaonline.org or call 828-433-SHOW.
Also as part of the anniversary, the foundation has also founded the 30th Anniversary Pearl Club.
“The pearl is the traditional symbol for a 30th anniversary, and because the pearl is something extra special that takes time to grow, we chose to use it as the symbol of this campaign,” Riebel said. “We strive to grow and be polished every year to ensure that we can continue to meet the growing health needs of CHS Blue Ridge and its patients.
“Over the past 30 years, the foundation has made a tremendous impact on this community because of our generous donors,” Riebel said. “We want to thank them for helping us be successful. I am excited about our future and what’s to come for the next 30 years.”
To become a member of the 30th Anniversary Pearl Club, pledge or give $360 or more. Donors will be recognized on the foundation’s website and in the foundation’s 2021 annual impact report. To join, visit BRHCFoundation.org/pearl.