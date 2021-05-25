Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation celebrates 30 years

“Our primary focus is to ensure that patients, friends and neighbors have the necessary items needed for healthy outcomes.”

As part of its 30th anniversary celebration this week, the foundation held an open house and ribbon-cutting at its new location beside CoMMA, 309 College St., which has historic ties to the hospital. The office is housed in what was once the nursing quarters for Grace Hospital, which used to be located on the CoMMA site.

“The new location better serves the future needs and growth of the foundation,” Riebel said. “It provides space for more local events and better engagement with the community.”

As an added bonus, CoMMA picked the foundation to be the recipient of proceeds from an outdoor jazz concert featuring Joseph Hasty & Centerpiece Jazz on Thursday in the CoMMA amphitheater. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and the Latin Twist Food Truck will be onsite at 6 p.m. For tickets, go to commaonline.org or call 828-433-SHOW.

Also as part of the anniversary, the foundation has also founded the 30th Anniversary Pearl Club.