Bluegrass at the Rock presents Sideline

VALDESE — Bluegrass at the Rock prepares to welcome Sideline back to the Old Rock School stage Saturday, Dec. 3.

The performances continue the 2022-23 season of Bluegrass at the Rock, featuring a striking lineup of talented bluegrass groups. The season runs October through April and each performance takes place at the 500 seat auditorium in the historic Old Rock School. Tickets are available at a presale price of $25 and can be purchased in advance by calling 828-874-6774 or online at concertsattherock.com. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the show for $30. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

“Sideline was formed in 2012 as a ‘jam band’ for a group of friends that played professionally in other bands,” according their website. “They started playing together as a fun alternative when their bands were not performing. In a short time, they discovered their own identity and style, and realized their tour schedule was getting full. They decided to take a leap of faith and commit to the group full time. The band was named Sideline by founding member Darrell Webb, due to its origin as a ‘side band.’”

Sideline has had different configurations over the years, but the three founding members, Steve Dilling, Skip Cherryholmes and Jason Moore, led the band through it all until Moore’s untimely passing in November of 2021, their website says. Dilling and Cherryholmes decided to continue on with the band in honor of Moore’s commitment to the band and love for the music.

In just under a decade, Sideline has achieved a list of musical accolades. The song “Thunder Dan” not only held the No. 1 spot on the charts for multiple weeks, as well as the No. 1 song for the entire year 2018, it also won the 2019 Song of the Year award with the International Bluegrass Music Association. Sideline has had many chart-active/chart-topping hits, including, “Just A Guy In A Bar,” “I’ll Always Be A Gypsy,” and “Jesse’s Barn” from the group’s latest album release “Ups, Downs and No Name Towns.” Both in title and in musical performance, this album reflects the band’s obstacle-ridden journey, while also acknowledging the recent struggle of the music industry — and especially its professional touring musicians — to cope with a months-long, pandemic-driven shutdown. The song “Old Guitar Case” (lyrical inspiration for the album title) delivers a depiction of the details of a road musician’s life, revealing profound truths about journeys of hardship and triumphs, victories and defeats — all undertaken with the aim of reaching new heights as the music and the community it builds continue to grow, the website says.

Concert attendees are encouraged to make plans for dinner at one of 10 locally owned restaurants while spending the evening in Valdese, or doing some holiday shopping at the unique shops downtown. For a full calendar of Valdese events or more information about Bluegrass at the Rock, go to visitvaldese.com.