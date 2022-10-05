Bluegrass at the Rock Season opens with IIIrd Tyme Out

VALDESE -- Bluegrass at the Rock returns for the 2022-23 season with crowd favorite, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out.

This performance will kick off an impressive lineup of talented groups set to take the Old Rock school stage October through April. IIIrd Tyme Out are no strangers to Valdese, having performed for at least 15 shows at the venue. The group has generated a great deal of interest from long time Bluegrass at the Rock supporters. Director of Community Affairs & Tourism Morrissa Angi looks forward to their return.

“Our patrons are always elated to see IIIrd Tyme Out on our season lineup,” she said. “We are certain they will get our ‘22-‘23 season off to an excellent start.”

Doors open Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

As it turns out, while many bands have come and gone since that May in 1991, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out have endured. In the process, they’ve managed to climb to the top not just once, but twice — winning a slew of IBMA vocal awards, including two Male Vocalist of the Year honors, in the mid and late 1990s, then persevering through rough times to see Moore recapturing the Male Vocalist trophy for the three more years, according to their website. Along the way, they’ve made a whole new generation of fans, and with the release of 'Timeless Hits from The Past … BLUEGRASSED' by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and their latest self-produced album, 'It’s About Time,' the quintet is poised to deliver their distinctive kind of music more widely than ever.

For Moore, it’s been a long journey from his childhood Texas home. Raised in Pasadena, near Houston, he heard a lot of country music growing up.

“I was five miles from Gilley’s right during the Urban Cowboy craze,” he said.

But it was bluegrass that really turned his head as he moved into his teen years.

“Bluegrass was accessible,” he recalls. “The bands, the musicians, they were so approachable — and even though we weren’t in the bluegrass mainstream geographically, I was able to see artists like Bill Monroe, Larry Sparks and the Lewis Family, and you could just be around them. That was intriguing to me.”

Within a few years, Moore was playing mandolin in a regional band, and by the time he was in his early 20s, he had teamed up with a couple of like-minded youngsters to create Southern Connection, making the move to North Carolina to pursue bluegrass success — though it turned out that when he first found it, it was as a guitar-playing sideman. Joining Bluegrass Hall of Famer Doyle Lawson and his legendary band, Quicksilver, Moore quickly found himself in the bluegrass forefront, remaining there with Lawson through six years and as many bluegrass and bluegrass gospel albums. And though his tenure with Quicksilver barely overlapped the establishment of the IBMA’s awards, Moore shared in the first of many to come when the group took home the Song Of The Year crystal in 1990 for “The Little Mountain Church House.”

Still, a desire to make his own mark impelled Moore, along with bandmates Mike Hartgrove and Ray Deaton, to take the bold step of creating their own group in 1991. Naming themselves IIIrd Tyme Out — a reference to the number of professional bands they’d already been in, complete with a memorable twist on spelling — the group hit the ground running, releasing three well-received albums on the venerable Rebel Records label in just four years.

“We weren’t immune from the same things that any other band starting up has to endure,” Moore said. “You have to prove yourself — you have to let people know that you’re sincere, and that you’re going to work hard. But once we were able to get enough show dates that we didn’t have to have day jobs, we felt pretty good that as long as we continued to work hard, put the music out that we knew we were capable of, be personable and humble and appreciative — we felt that we could continue on if we chose to.”

Tickets are currently on sale at a presale price of $25 and can be purchased online at concertsattherock.com, by calling 828-879-2129, or in person in the Old Rock School Tourism office. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the show for $30. Concert attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the charming downtown district Valdese has to offer. Enjoy dinner at locally owned restaurants or browse the unique shops and boutiques. It’s not too late to get your season tickets. Save money and enjoy all seven shows from your reserved seats this season for $150.