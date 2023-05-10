A bluegrass band based in Toronto will head down south Monday night for a free concert at the CoMMA outdoor ampitheater.

The Slocan Ramblers will start the tunes at 4 p.m. They’ll host the workshop with Junior Appalachian Musicians students and any other interested musicians.

Free and open to the public, the event was made possible by the Grassroots Grant from the Buke Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council.

“From Frank Evan’s (sic) classic, dusty vocals, to John Hartford-inspired lyrical musings, it’s all buttressed by impeccable musicianship, and emotionally raw songwriting from the three core members,” the band’s website says. “This is roots music without pretension, art powerful enough to cut through the fog of the past two years and chart a more hopeful course forward.”

Evans, who is on banjo and vocals, is joined by Adrian Gross on mandolin, Darryl Poulsen on guitar and vocals and Charles James on bass and vocals, according to the band’s website.

The event is free and open to the public. Email maryervin9@gmail.com with any questions.