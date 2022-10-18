Blues, Brews, and BBQ coming to Conover

CONOVER -- The city of Conover is excited to host Blues, Brews, and BBQ at Norman B. Coley Amphitheater on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

The evening will feature food trucks DigNDogs and Wholey Moley serving BBQ, and beer sold to benefit Catawba County Guardian Ad Litem.

The evening will start at 7 p.m. with The Jamie Trollinger Band’s blues-infused roots-rock music, followed by the Paul Warren Project to finish out the night.

What do music legends like Tina Turner, Rod Stewart, Joe Cocker, and the Temptations have in common? The answer is simple: They’ve all relied on legendary tour and studio guitarist Paul Warren to do their guitar work. You’ve heard Warren on countless platinum and gold records. For almost 40 years he’s been the "secret weapon" behind big artists’ success. Now it’s your turn to discover Warren – and see why Grammy-winning musicians choose him as their hired gun.

This event is free to the public. The city of Conover urges concertgoers to grab dinner or explore the numerous small businesses throughout town prior to heading to the amphitheater.

Norman B. Coley Amphitheater is located at 361 5th Ave SE, Conover, NC 28613.