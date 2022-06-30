Board approves budget resolutions, policy revisions

The Burke County Board of Education met for its final regular called meeting of the 2021-22 school year on Monday, June 27.

During the meeting, held at the Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton, the board approved budget resolutions, the purchase of a nearly three-acre tract of land in Morganton and a host of other items including staff bonuses, calendar items and new district-wide media policies.

According to the year-end budget resolution presented by BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson, the district paid out $136.19 million in expenses for the 2021-22 school year. This represents a more than $3.3 million increase over estimates made at the beginning of the year and a 14.6% increase over 2020-21 spending.

According to the resolution, $10.6 million of the increase came from Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds passed by the federal government as part of the federal government's COVID response in 2021. An additional $3.6 million came from higher-than-expected appropriations from the state budget that was not passed until December 2021.

Overall, BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson told the board he considers 2021-22 a “successful year, financially.”

Lawson said the district had to use $231,000 from the fund balance for the year, approximately $94,000 more than expected. Lawson said the increases were mostly due to inflation in building and maintenance materials.

“When the lion’s share of the local budget is facilities maintenance and you’re looking at those kinds of increased costs, I think it’s pretty impressive that we only utilized $231,000 of fund balance,” Lawson said.

The fund balance as of June 30, 2022, will stand at $3.2 million.

The board approved the budget resolutions as well as the purchase of a 2.99-acre parcel of land on West Fleming Drive in Morganton adjoining Forest Hill Elementary School at a cost of $2,000 by a unanimous vote.

During the meeting, the board also approved the consent agenda which included an array of policy revisions, the district's 2023-28 strategic plan, staff bonuses for training in the science of reading, and calendar revisions and board meeting dates for the 2022-23 school year.

Among the policy revisions were those governing the selection, parental inspection of and objection to educational materials and a new policy laying out the selection and challenge processes for materials including library books. These policies were the subject of numerous public comments over the course of the 2021-22 school year.

Board Chair Wendi Craven told the board that while the new policies are great, she thinks there is more to be added. She said she has been researching different methods to rate books including a company she says already “has many, many books that are already rated.” Craven also revisited the idea of creating a separate section in school media centers requiring affirmative parental consent for students to check out a book.

In other business, Child Nutrition Director Daniel Wall updated the board on new Child Nutrition Program estimates. According to Wall, as the result of increased funding approved by congress on Friday, June 24, he anticipates the district will not have to utilize any money from the Child Nutrition Fund balance to keep the budget balanced for the 2022-23 school year.

The board also voted to move an updated policy governing the use of wireless communication devices to a second reading and reinstated the practice of beginning each board meeting with prayer in addition to a moment of silence.