Board approves contract, budget revisions

The Burke County Board of Education approved a budget revision, amended its contract with Chartwells and recognized several award-winning Burke County teachers and staff members during Monday night’s regular meeting.

In the meeting, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, the board voted unanimously to revise its contract with Chartwells to include “Supply Chain Assistance Funding” and payment for the district’s new premium entrées. Provided by the USDA, “Supply Chain Assistance Funding” is designed to help offset rising food prices for school districts, according to Daniel Wall, Burke County Public Schools Child Nutrition director. Since BCPS has contracted with Chartwells for food service, the money will go to Chartwells to help offset the rising prices the company has had to navigate to keep Burke’s child nutrition program running. The total amount of the grant is $437,981.54, Wall said.

The board also approved an $83,000 budget revision as part of its consent agenda, according to the BCPS media packet. The extra spending will come from the capital budget and will be used for various improvements and repairs to athletic facilities across the county. After Monday’s new appropriations, the district will have $3,286,200 in its capital budget for the 2022-23 school year.

Awards and Recognitions

Casey Rogers, BCPS career and technical education director, recognized Dustin Haigler as one of the 24 finalists for the first North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching’s Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year. Haigler has been teaching agriculture in Burke County for 10 years, including the past seven years at Freedom High School.

Haigler was Freedom’s Teacher of the Year in 2021 and a past recipient of the Burke County CTE Teacher of the Year, runner up for the NC Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Ag Award and recipient of the FFA National Chapter Award each year since 2017.

BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan also recognized BCPS Principal of the Year Jessie Gravel and Beginning Teacher of the Year Chris Hanifin. Gravel is the principal of Drexel Elementary School and Hanifin is a social studies teacher at East Burke Middle School.

Swan also recognized Mountain View Elementary School Parent Educator Ted Pedro. Over the summer, Pedro traveled to Guatemala to deliver 40 computers to a school in Santa Cruz Barillas. The computers were refurbished from BCPS’s technology department.

Finally, Swan recognized the Board for receiving in recognition of each board member actively working toward meeting their 12 hours of training for the year. He also recognized Board Chair Wendi Craven who has been nominated for a two-year term on the N.C. School Board Association Board of Directors.

The board will meet again for a work session on Monday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.