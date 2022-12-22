Board approves contract for new manager

Burke County commissioners agreed to the employment contract for the new county manager on Tuesday night.

Brian Epley is expected to start as Burke County manager on Feb. 1, according to county officials. Bryan Steen’s last day as county manager is today after 12 years in the position.

Epley has been the county manager for Cleveland County since 2018 and served as finance director for Cleveland previous to that.

His contract with Burke County says his salary will be $235,000 a year and he will get any cost-of-living or longevity increases that other employees receive. The county also will contribute 8% of his yearly base salary to a supplemental retirement plan as well as contributions to the state’s Local Government Employee Retirement System at the same rate as other county employees, according to the contract.

He will receive $7,500 yearly for in-county travel compensation, and any out-of-county travel will be reimbursed at the county’s prevailing rate. In addition, the county will make premium payments for Epley’s health, dental and life insurance, as well as pay for family coverage of health and dental insurance, according to the contract.

He will be able to transfer his unused but earned sick time from Cleveland County and will accrue vacation time with Burke County as a 30-year employee would do, the contract says.

Epley also will receive an allowance of up to $10,000 in maximum lifetime relocation expenses. The contract says he will have a year to relocate from his current residence to Burke County.

The board of commissioners will conduct a yearly performance evaluation of Epley, and he will be expected to perform 24 hours of public service each year with a charity, according to the contract.

Epley and his family attended the county commissioners meeting Tuesday evening and took the opportunity to speak to the board.

He told the board that he lived in Morganton for a brief time before he was married and he’s excited about coming back to the area.

He said the county’s reputation and its executive team is a stand-out across the state and he has a tremendous amount of respect for the staff. He’s looking forward to working with the staff and the commissioners, Epley said.

In other business, the board:

Appointed Alan Glines, the county community development director and deputy county manager, as interim county manager until Epley takes over in February.

Presented retired Burke County Clerk of Courts Mabel Lowman with a bouquet of 47 roses that included one rose for every year she served the county.

Presented Steen with his Order of the Long Leaf Pine award and a county walking stick for his retirement.

Announced that Jail Administrator Greg Huntley will retire Dec. 31.