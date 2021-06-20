Board approves county budget for 2021-22

In its more than three-hour meeting, the Burke County Board of Commissioners approved a budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year Tuesday with more of a majority of members voting for it than have in five years.

But not before some back and forth between several commissioners.

Commissioner Maynard Taylor lamented the increase in the budget but said the COVID federal funds of $17.5 million was the biggest part of the increase. However, he said there was no expenditure of the federal funds in the budget.

That’s because county staff say they haven’t yet received clarification on how the funds can be used.

Taylor then proceeded to go over increases in various departments, saying the budget is not a healthy one for the taxpayers.

But Commissioner Vice-Chairman Scott Mulwee said Taylor hasn’t voted for a budget in five years, meaning he hasn’t voted for EMS stations, schools, pay increases for employees, the things that make the county run.

“I sit here and listen to him weaponize the numbers and skew ‘em. It’s just not true,” Mulwee said.

