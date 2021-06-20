Board approves county budget for 2021-22

In its more than three-hour meeting, the Burke County Board of Commissioners approved a budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year Tuesday with more of a majority of members voting for it than have in five years.
But not before some back and forth between several commissioners.
Commissioner Maynard Taylor lamented the increase in the budget but said the COVID federal funds of $17.5 million was the biggest part of the increase. However, he said there was no expenditure of the federal funds in the budget.
That’s because county staff say they haven’t yet received clarification on how the funds can be used.
Taylor then proceeded to go over increases in various departments, saying the budget is not a healthy one for the taxpayers.
But Commissioner Vice-Chairman Scott Mulwee said Taylor hasn’t voted for a budget in five years, meaning he hasn’t voted for EMS stations, schools, pay increases for employees, the things that make the county run.
“I sit here and listen to him weaponize the numbers and skew ‘em. It’s just not true,” Mulwee said.
If we all voted against the budget for the last five years, you would have none of the services you have, the employees wouldn’t have had the raises they have had, try to take care of people.
He said they have to be responsible adults and make a decision and promote Burke County.
Mulwee encouraged people to look at the budget, read the numbers and form their own judgement.
Commissioner Johnnie Carswell said the budget is fair and it’s been vetted by the board over several budget meetings and vetted by county staff. He said the county is now in the position that it can save money and it can purchase equipment that has long been needed.
He said commissioners have to be visionaries take care of what’s ahead and prepare for the future.
While Taylor voted against the budget, for the first time in five years, Commissioner Wayne Abele joined the majority in voting for the $116,202,125 budget that keeps the tax rate at 69.5 cents per $100 of property value.
The new fiscal year starts July 1.
In other business, commissioners:
- Rescinded the existing Burke County Zoning Ordinance in its entirety and adopted a new zoning ordinance in its entirety in reference to Zoning Text Amendment ZTA 2021-01. Staff said the new ordinance clarifies zoning regulations, reflects current use trends/development practices and is user-friendly, according to information from the county.
- Rezoned the county’s four conservation districts to one conservation district. The lot size/density requirement for the new conservation district is 3 acres.
- Rezoned 5,006 acres from the conservation estate lot district to the new conservation district.
- Rezoned 1,099.63 acres from estate lot conservation-conditional district to the conservation district.
- Rezoned 9,860 acres from low-density conservation district to the conservation district.
- Rezoned 3,145 acres from low-density conservation conditional district to the conservation district.
- Approved replacing seat No. 6 on the Animal Advisory Board with an at-large (breeder) and added an at-large (large animal owner) seat. It also approved allowing the Animal Services director to vote on the board in case of a tie.
- Reappointed Lamar Smitherman to the Western Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees.