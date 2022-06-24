Board approves county budget that starts July 1

For the first time in seven years, all five members of the Burke County Board of Commissioners voted for a budget Tuesday night during its June regular meeting.

After not voting for a budget for years, Taylor joined the other commissioners in voting for the 2022-23 fiscal county budget. The last time the board had a 5-0 vote for a budget was the 2015-16 fiscal budget, according to information from Burke County. It is the last budget that Taylor and Commissioner Wayne Abele will vote for, with the two set to retire from the board in December. Neither ran for re-election this year.

Taylor said Tuesday the good part of the budget is there is no tax rate increase, except in two fire districts, and many employees will receive a pay grade increase. However, he said, the county continues to hire more employees but he said as a total, it is a pretty good budget.

The $129.6 million total budget for 2022-23 keeps the property tax rate at 69.5 cents per $100 of value and appropriates $3,076,935 from fund balance (savings), said Margaret Pierce, finance director for Burke County. That will leave the county with a fund balance of $25.3 million available, she said.

Of that $3 million in fund balance, the county appropriated $253,803 to add to the Burke County Public Schools’ local budget to fund 14 nurses positions. That brought the total of the school system’s local budget to $16.3 million.

County water and sewer customers will see a rate decrease on basic service and the public library branches will get rid of late fees.

In addition, county employees will receive a cost-of-living increase with around nine full-time and three part-time positions added to the county payroll.

The 2022-23 budget year starts July 1.

To view the adopted 2022-23 budget, visit www.burkenc.org/2265/Budget-Documents.

In other business, the board:

Approved to appropriate up to $20,000 to abate and demolish the house at 7901 Houston Ave. in Icard.

Approved appropriating up to $20,000 to abate and demolish the house at 2581 Raintree St., Hildebran.

Approved reappointing Rod Harrelson to seat No. 2 on the Western Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees. It is a four-year appointment.

Approved amending the contract with Pearson's Appraisal Services to conduct commercial and industrial valuations in Burke County as part of the county property revaluation.