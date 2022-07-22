Board approves making offer to new 911 director

Burke County could soon have a new director for its 911 Emergency Communications Center.

After a closed session Tuesday night, the Burke County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Maynard Taylor opposing, to allow County Manager Bryan Steen to make a conditional offer of 88% of the current salary range for the position of 911 operations director. The salary range for the position is $67,686 to $104,927, so 88% of the range would be $92,336, Steen told The News Herald.

County officials did not name to whom the offer would be made.

The county has been interviewing potential replacements for Brock Hall, who left the position last week to become the assistant manager for Yadkin County, Steen said.

Commissioners also amended the 2022-23 county budget ordinance to allow the county manager to reduce or waive animal adoption fees for Burke County Animal Services when needed. Those times when fees would be lowered include when the shelter is at or near capacity for adoption events or to clear the shelter for other reasons, including increased owner surrenders, when large numbers of abused or neglected pets are seized, when the shelter floors are re-epoxied or when an outbreak of disease occurs, according to the county.

Steen said animal services is, at times, overwhelmed with homeless animals after Taylor asked about the capacity of the animal shelter. He said animal services operates on a managed care capacity and have had to tell people they are booked until November.

Steen said he is thankful the county was able to help out the Animal Services Foundation with the purchase of a van that will allow it to transport some of the animals north where there is a shortage of adoptable animals.

The board additionally approved hiring Moseley Architects for architectural/engineering services for the county’s new EMS Base No. 1. In June, commissioners agreed to purchase 4 acres of undeveloped property at 2689 DAV Ave. in Morganton for a new base. It gave Steen approval to negotiate a contract with the firm.

The county’s Request for Qualifications for an architectural/engineering firm said the design for the EMS base would have to include space for 14 staff members, six ambulance bays, five sleeping quarters, six offices, a training room that could hold 30 people and storage spaces with access to loading docks.

After Taylor asked about the number of ambulance bays proposed, Steen said the number of bays will give them at least one bay for a future ambulance as more calls demand it.

“You’re building for today but you’re looking at a possible 50-year service life,” Steen said.

He said whenever they start moving forward with the architect, they will bring some of the EMS staff together about what they need. They want to have some administrative offices, a training room and day rooms.

In other business, the board:

Reappointed Gwen Hood, Gwen Stephens and Jeff Robinson, and appointed Denise Smith to the Burke County Animal Advisory Board.