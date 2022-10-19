Board approves moratorium on short-term rentals

A moratorium on short-term rentals would not affect those properties in Burke County that are currently permitted for that use.

That’s what the Burke County Board of Commissioners were told before voting Tuesday night on a six-month moratorium on short-term rentals. The moratorium would apply to any new applicants for short-term rental permits, said Alan Glines, director of community development for Burke County. He said there are things in the county ordinance that needs to be revised in light of a N.C. Court of Appeals judgement in the case of Schroeder v. City of Wilmington.

The city of Wilmington was sued for provisions of their ordinance by the Schroeder family who wanted to rent their property as a short-term rental but faced restrictions from the city’s ordinance, the county says.

The moratorium would put a halt on processing of any applications or any approvals required by the Burke County Zoning Ordinance regarding short-term rental.

The moratorium doesn’t apply to properties within municipalities.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved using $125,833 from fund balance to use as a local match to a $377,497 grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce to run 2,200 linear feet of new sewer lines to the Unix Packaging warehouse in Burke Business Park. The company is building a 500,000-square-foot warehouse and is the first to build in the business park, which sat empty for 20 years.

Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., told commissioners the new sewer lines also will serve the largest remaining pad in the business park.

Wood said the county will recoup the local match when Unix starts paying property taxes.

The board then approved its part of a grant match, which is $5,000, for a $200,000 state Building Reuse grant. Wood said the city of Morganton applied for the grant for Project Vette, which is a code name for the company. The company expects to create 30 new jobs that will include health care benefits and meet the average county wage.

He said he expects they could hear later this week whether the grant is awarded.

In other business, commissioners approved a consent agenda that included a Memorandum of Agreement with McDowell County to explore the feasibility of the joint development of approximately 1,400 acres for an industrial park that would span the two counties. The proposed joint industrial park is being called the Great Meadows site.