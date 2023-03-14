The Burke County Board of Education approved two revised policies and a resolution declaring March as Music in Our Schools Month in its regular called meeting on Monday. According to Mike Swan, Burke County Public Schools Superintendent, this year’s resolution was the first time BCPS has recognized Music in Our Schools Month since the National Association for Music Education first made that designation more than 30 years ago. Board Member Tiana Beachler said she brought the idea to the board after being approached by a group of band students from Freedom High School.

“It’s just to acknowledge our students and all they do and let them know that we care, and we see them,” Beachler said. “This is going to be the new generation, so to give them the encouragement and the support they need, that’s what we’re here for. We represent them too.”

Beachler said this resolution will be the first of several and that plans are in the works to recognize JROTC, teachers and students pursuing teaching, nurses and mentors in the near future.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a new visitor policy for BCPS schools, specifically setting out requirements for media entities intending to gain access to the schools to take pictures. It also made revisions to the district’s dual enrollment policy. Both policies passed unanimously on second readings.

There was one minor change made to the dual enrollment policy between the first reading at last week’s work session and the final approval on Monday. The change raised the required minimum grade from 60 to 70 in order for students to maintain their dual enrollment status. It was made in response to Board Chair Wendi Craven’s suggestion during the work session to revisit the policy’s minimum requirements.

“These are homeschool, kids in parochial school and online learning and we’re allowing them to come in half day and take classes with us … so they’re our guests,” she said. “Why would a 60 be an acceptable grade?”

She said some of the students would be taking EOCs and she worries students who barely pass the class could potentially drag a school’s final grades down on the state tests.

“We’re going to carry that score,” Craven said. “We welcome these students, we want them to be a part of our programs … but I think we should expect better than a final grade of 60.”

Recognizing achievements

The board also recognized the achievements of several staff members and students during the meeting, including:

Elementary School Science Fair winners

Jeulenea Khang — NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational 100-pound state title winner and tournament most outstanding wrestler

Katie Deacon — 1000-meter run state champion

Natalie Bell — NC State NASP Bullseye Archery Tournament number one ranked female.

East Burke High School — NCHSAA 1A/2A Boys Indoor Track Team State Champions

Chad Higdon — Northwest District of the North Carolina Bandmasters Association Award of Excellence.

Cheryl Shuffler and Bethany Collier for winning seven Blue Ribbon Awards from the North Carolina School Public Relations Association.

The board will meet again on Monday, April 4 at 6 p.m. for a work session at the Olive Hill Resource Center at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.