Board approves, Title I plan, increased supplements for coaches

The Burke County Board of Education met Monday evening at the Olive Hill Resources Center in Morganton.

During the 11-minute meeting the board approved the district’s Title I plan, set the supper meal prices for the 2022-23 school year, approved a personnel report and increased supplements for the district’s coaches and athletic directors.

This year, the district will receive a little more than $5.7 million in Title I funding from the federal government, according to the Title I planning allotment presented to the board on Sept. 6. Title I funding is designed to help supplement schools with high poverty rates as determined by the federal free and reduced school lunch programs. All 14 BCPS elementary schools are eligible for Title I funding.

Of the $5.7 million the district will receive this year, $19,280 will be allocated to private schools within the county. The district will also set aside 12% or $689,100 for administrative expenses and another $352,552 for other district-wide initiatives including transportation for students in foster care, support for homeless and neglected children, parent and family engagement and a $250,000 district-wide instructional initiative. The district will keep $100,000 in reserve, according to the allotment.

The remaining $4.58 million combined with a surplus from the 2021-22 school year will give the district $7.8 million to distribute between each individual school based on the number of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch. According to the Title I allotment, each school will receive $2,195.82 in Title I funding per qualifying student.

On Sept. 6, Brett Wilson, Burke County Public Schools director of elementary education, told the board local principals will have flexibility to use funds in ways that best support the individual schools.

Supper program

In other business, the district set the supper meal price at $3.012 for the school year, an increase of 7.6%. This is the price the district pays Chartwells to provide meals for its supper program. The program serves free meals to everyone 18 and under. Adult meals are $3.75.

The current federal reimbursement rate is $4.33 for the program, so the program nets a profit for the district which it uses to buy equipment and pay for tutors. BCPS operates one supper location at Mountain View Elementary School, 805 Bouchelle St., Morganton. It is open every school day from 3-5:30 p.m.

Coaching supplements

The board also voted to unfreeze the pay scale on which the district’s coaches are paid. The district had been using 2013-14 pay levels to calculate the supplements, but now will begin using current pay levels on which to base supplements.

BCPS Finance Director Keith Lawson told the board on Sept. 6 the move would cost the district an additional $58,380 this year and cautioned it could potentially cause cumulative increases down the road if the state raises teacher pay. He also said the board could vote to refreeze the supplements in the future if it became necessary.

Other business

The board also approved a personnel report and the minutes from its August meetings and heard one public comment from a ninth-grade student at Draughn High School informing board members about his school’s new bass fishing team.

The board will meet again on Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. for a work session at the Olive Hill Resource Center. The meeting will be open to the public and streamed on the district’s website and YouTube page. The Olive Hill Resource Center is at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.