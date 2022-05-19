Board closes strategic planning session with discussion on book challenges, voting procedures

The Burke County Public Schools Board of Education met for the second day of its annual strategic planning session on Tuesday.

The board spent the morning in closed session reviewing school security procedures. During a working lunch, the board heard from Melanie Honeycutt, chief information officer for digital teaching and learning, on proposed revisions to board policies governing the district’s selection of instructional and supplemental materials and establishes procedures for challenging materials.

Honeycutt told the board she would hit the highlights of the changes and full drafts of the policies would be made available to them in advance of the next meeting.

The major changes would be to establish procedures for instructional materials which are required in classroom settings and supplemental materials such as library books which are generally optional, Honeycutt said. The policy changes would require each school to develop an approved collection development plan to govern the process for selecting materials.

In addition, proposed changes would require all media selection to be centralized through the digital teaching and learning office.

“We are the second set of eyes or the third set of eyes that will look at those materials so we can make sure we’re where we need to be,” Honeycutt told the board.

Honeycutt said the centralized approval process will be governed by a proposed new board policy that will act as a rubric for selection. Honeycutt said the rubric will consider profanity, sexuality, violence and other concerns in the context of developmental appropriateness and the book as a whole.

Board member Seth Hunt asked if there was anything in the policy that could be misused to create opportunities for censorship.

“Removal of materials cannot be based just on viewpoint objection,” Honeycutt said. “Aligning with the collection development plan is key.”

The board also heard from attorney Chris Campbell on a proposed change to the board policy that governs voting methods. According to the revision, all members will be required to vote on all matters unless there is a conflict of interest or a board member feels they will be unable to remain impartial.

If a board member still refuses to vote, it “shall be counted as an affirmative vote for the motion," according to the proposal.

According to Mike Swan, Burke County Public Schools superintendent, the proposal was developed in response to a vote on filling the vacant school board seat in January. During the Jan. 24 meeting, board member Jane Sohovich refused to vote between the two finalists, Seth Hunt and Gerald Hyde, resulting in the seat remaining unfilled until the next meeting.

The first readings of both the media policies and the voting methods policy were added to the agenda for the next meeting.

The board also heard an explanation from Swan on changes to the class ranking system, which will go into effect for the 2022-23 school year. They also asked Swan to investigate revising the district’s cellphone policy and develop recommendations for how to move forward with a community connection strategy. When developed and implemented, the strategy would feature community input sessions held in various locations throughout the county to communicate with and hear from residents.

The board finished the afternoon in closed session reviewing Swan’s job performance and contract.

The next regular called meeting of the Board of Education is scheduled for May 23 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center, located at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.