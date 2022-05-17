Board considers impacts of inflation, state and federal policy shifts

The Burke County Board of Education met for day one of its annual Strategic Planning Session on Monday.

During the meeting, the board heard reports from a variety of school administrators and outside contractors, approved personnel reports and minutes of past meetings.

Brett Wilson presented a plan to help Burke County Public Schools teachers complete the LETRS program—a reading literacy education training program that meets a state requirement passed in 2021. According to the requirement, all pre-K through fifth grade must receive a qualifying evidence-based instruction program in the science of reading.

To help teachers complete the 160-hour program, Wilson proposed several calendar adjustments including four additional student half-days added to the proposed 2022-23 school year.

Wilson said several districts across the state are building in bonuses for teachers required to go through the program. Board members agreed that BCPS should factor bonuses into next year’s budget for teachers required to complete the training.

“I want to give them the most we can give them,” said Board Chair Wendi Craven. “They have worked so hard ...I would like to know what is the maximum we can give those 300 teachers.”

“If you’re asking people to do more, you’ve got to pay more,” Board Member Don Hemstreet agreed.

BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson was asked to prepare a report to help the board determine the maximum amount of extra money they can pay teachers who will go through LETRS. The proposed calendar adjustments will be voted on during the board’s final meeting of the 2021-22 school year in June.

Lawson also presented the board with a proposed school lunch price increase for the 2022-23 school year. According to Lawson, the Federal COVID-19 waivers that have allowed schools to offer free breakfasts and lunches to all students, regardless of income, are set to expire in June.

According to the proposal, school lunches would cost an additional 15 cents for students and 75 cents for adults. Even with the increases, this would still leave the district with an $88,000 operating loss. According to Lawson, the money would come from the district’s child nutrition fund, which currently has a $3.6 million surplus.

Board member Seth Hunt suggested freezing the costs of school lunches for the 2022-23 school year at their pre-pandemic levels and taking the extra money out of the child nutrition surplus.

“I’m going to have a hard time explaining why we’re raising prices and sitting on a $3.6 million surplus,” he said.

Board member Don Hemstreet said he also believes the board should wait another year and see how the surplus holds up.

Lawson said he proposed the modest increase this year to avoid having to hit families with a much larger increase in the future if inflation gets worse.

“It’s better to go up now than to wait until the economy is probably going to tank the way things are going,” board member Aaron Johnson said.

The proposal was added to the agenda for the next regular board meeting.

The Catawba Valley YMCA presented a report on the daycare sites it operates in nine BCPS schools. This school year is the first year these sites have been operated by the YMCA, and President and CEO Nat Auten characterized it as a success.

The YMCA was originally contracted to help reduce costs at BCPS daycares, which would have ballooned under the new state law that requires all state employees to make $15 per hour starting July 1.

In addition to allowing BCPS to take advantage of lower hourly wages, the partnership opens BCPS daycares to a myriad of grant and philanthropic funding opportunities that are available to the YMCA, but not to a public school district. The partnership also saves money on employee benefits, cutting those costs approximately in half, Lawson said.

Auten said the YMCA currently operates nine daycare sites with plans to open a 10th in George Hildebrand and has 20 part-time and 18 full-time employees.

Auten said the YMCA is working to transition the program from child care to an education program. He said they have also applied for a 21st century grant that would provide federal money to open a free site at Mountain View Elementary. The Mountain View site would concentrate on tutoring and raising academic achievement, he said.

The board heard a report on the county’s Career and Technical Education programs from Debbie Jennings, director of CTE for the district. Jennings said Burke County boasts one of the leading CTE programs in the region and ranked in the top 10 in several key metrics including credentials offered and credentials earned. The board also added two budgetary items to the agenda as action items and an alternative school accountability plan for the next meeting and received an update on the district’s organizational chart.

The second day of the Board of Education’s strategic planning session will begin at 9 a.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center. The next regular meeting of the board is scheduled for Monday.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.