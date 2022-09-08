Board discusses new local expenses, federal funding surpluses

The Burke County Board of Education discussed adding two additional expenses to this year’s budget at a work session Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Daniel Wall, Burke County Public Schools director of child nutrition, presented the board with several options to reduce the financial burden on families paying for school lunches again for the first time since 2020. Wall said the simplest measure would be to add a free Friday every month, which he believes would cost the district about $5,000 per month.

To counter some of this loss, Wall suggested “premium entrees” which could be purchased for a higher price. He gave several examples including ribs, brisket, double cheeseburgers and shaved ribeye Philly Cheesesteaks. He also suggested pizza from Domino’s or Pizza Hut and said that students purchasing premium entrées could have more frequent access to high-cost items such as breaded drumsticks.

Wall presented the board with other options that could provide even more savings, but would run the risk of losing the $450,000 profit guarantee from Chartwells.

Board member Seth Hunt said the district should use some of its $3.55 million Child Nutrition Fund surplus to offset costs. Wall said the district would still potentially risk losing the guarantee. The board asked Wall to implement free Fridays and premium entrée options.

Wall also updated the board on child nutrition statistics for the beginning of the new school year. As of Tuesday, 63% of BCPS students qualified for free or reduced lunch, which Wall said was “the highest number in recent history.”

Wall also said the district has served an average of 6,000 breakfasts and 6,500 lunches per day so far and currently holds $5,529 in student lunch debt after only six days of operation.

Also during the meeting, BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson presented the board with a proposal to unfreeze BCPS coaching supplements. Currently, Lawson said supplements are calculated off pay rates frozen at 2013-14 levels. Lawson said unfreezing these calculations would add an additional $58,380 in expenses to this year’s budget. He also said could potentially cause cumulative increases if the state raises teacher pay in the future.

“That was exactly the reason we froze the local supplement, to be able to control our local costs,” Lawson told the Board.

Board Chair Wendi Craven said attracting quality coaching talent is critical to a school’s sports program.

“If we’re going to get the kind of coaches we want and if we’re going to keep them,” Craven said, “I think we need to look at paying them according to their current salary.”

Board member Lesile Ritchie Taylor moved to add the item to the consent agenda for the next regular called session.

Global Immersion Academy

In other business, Lannie Simpson, director of the English Languages Learners Department, gave the board an update on the Global Immersion Academy at Mountain View Elementary School. She pointed to test data showing both native English and native Spanish speaking program participants outpacing school averages in most areas.

The program is taught half in English and half in Spanish and currently accommodates 199 K-4 students. Simpson said plans are in the works to extend the program into middle and high school when the academy’s current fourth-grade class reaches those levels.

AP test results

Ross Rumbaugh, director of testing and accountability, presented the board with the district’s AP test results from last year.

According to the report, BCPS students earned a score of three or better on only 44.7% of AP exams last year. He said BCPS typically trails behind state and national averages. Rumbaugh said in a typical year, approximately 60-65% of students nationally earn a three or better.

Board members discussed reasons for the low AP scores in Burke County, specifically questioning if teaching the entire course in one semester hampers BCPS students. The board asked Rumbaugh to research ways the district could potentially implement yearlong AP courses in the future.

Title I application

Director of Elementary Education Brett Wilson presented the board with this year’s Title I application. Title I is a federal program providing extra funding for elementary schools with high rates of poverty. Wilson said all 14 of the district’s elementary schools were eligible for Title I funding this year.

Wilson said Title I funding is up almost $1 million this year and, combined with $3.2 million in carryover funds from 2021-22, will give the district $7.8 million in Title I money available this year. The district’s Title I plan was added to next week’s consent agenda.

Round robin

During the round robin portion of the meeting, Taylor asked for an update on the books that had been challenged last year. Put into practice during the last school year, the round robin portion of the meeting allows any board member to bring up any issue or concern.

Superintendent Mike Swan told Taylor all of last year’s challenged books had been upheld, meaning the titles remain in BCPS media centers. He said all challenged books are listed as such so parents will know which titles have been challenged and a few titles have been moved out of middle school media centers and are now only available to high school students. Taylor did not ask for clarification on which books had been moved.

Taylor also suggested providing free meals at school cafeterias to local law enforcement officers to encourage them to maintain an increased presence in the schools and asked for an update on the district’s staff compensation plans in light this summer’s state employee minimum wage increases to $15 an hour. Lawson said he is developing proposals to make compensation fairer.

Board member Tiana Beachler brought up complaints she had heard about traffic around some schools during drop off and pick up times. Swan said the district has been specifically targeting Table Rock Middle School and traffic hiccups there are beginning to improve. He asked board members to let him know of any other specific schools having problems with congestion.

Beachler did not bring up issues related to Federal changes to Title IX during the round robin time despite saying she had spoken to several board members about the need to bring Title IX up for discussion and telling The News Herald “there wasn’t a response” to emails she had sent to other board members trying to raise the issue.

Board member Jane Sohovich attempted to clarify comments directed toward Beachler over the issue in the Aug. 8 work session saying she was asking questions not making accusations.

The board will meet again for a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center.