Board gets info on how federal funds can be spent

Burke County commissioners found out that a majority of the money the county received from the American Rescue Plant Act can be spent on constructing a new human resources building.

But it also can be spent on numerous other projects as well, Margaret Pierce, county finance director, told the Burke County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday afternoon. Commissioners discussed the possibility of constructing a new human resources building that would house the health department and social services during their budget retreat in February. The current building is located on East Parker Road in Morganton.

Burke County received $17,575,650 of ARPA money, with around $2.2 million of it already allocated for things such as water/sewer projects, heating and air projects and EMS equipment.

Pierce told commissioners around $10 million of the funding can be used for just about anything, including vehicles, repairs, constructing a building or expanding water lines.

She said if any of the money were used for broadband, because it would generate revenue, the county would have to pay the federal government back, even though the county would never see any of that revenue.

Using ARPA funds on any project that would eventually generate revenue, including water/sewer, would mean the county would have to pay those funds back to the federal government, Pierce said.

The ARPA money also can’t be used to pay county employee salaries, she said.

Commissioner Wayne Abele said the board needs to do something to get water to residents who need it.

Commissioner Jeff Brittain asked General Services Director Mark Delehant to look into the requests to extend water lines from residents the county has received over the years so they can prioritize those most in need.

Vice-Chairman Johnnie Carswell suggested the county look at trying to get grants from the state to extend water lines.

The board will have to decide how it wants to spend the ARPA funds at some point. Pierce told commissioners they have to have the money encumbered or spent by December 2024.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved a resolution to use $164,700 from American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Rollins Avenue waterline replacement project. The project would replace 1,130 linear feet of existing waterline that currently serves 12 water customers, said Delehant.

Delehant told commissioners the $164,700 is a rough cost estimate and there’s no way of knowing what the exact cost of the project will be until it goes out for bids.