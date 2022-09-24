Board hears about property values increasing

Property owners in Burke County should expect to get their new property value after the first of the year.

And it’s likely most will see an their value increase.

John Bridgers, tax administrator for Burke County, gave a presentation to commissioners about the 2023 property revaluation and the board held a public hearing on the 2023 Schedule of Value, Present Use Schedule of Value.

Bridgers told commissioners that since the 2019 revaluation, property values in the county have changed because of the inflation that the U.S. economy is currently experiencing. He said due to inflation, just about every property in the county has increased in value. Some properties have had a significant increase in value, while others may have had a more moderate increase, Bridgers said.

He said that overall property values in the county have increased 38%. Building values and home values have increased about 46%, while vacant land values have increased 19%, Bridgers said.

Bridgers told the board that just because someone's values is going up does not mean their taxes are going up.

“The bottom line, if someone's value goes up more than the average increase across the county, their taxes are going up,” he said. “If their value increase is less than the average across the county, their taxes will probably go down.”

Ultimately, it’s the board of commissioners who set the tax rate, which is currently at 69.5 cents per $100 of property value, and that determines how much someone pays in property taxes.

The tax office should be mailing out the new values to property owners around mid-February, Bridgers said.

The schedule of values can be found on Burke County’s website at www.burkenc.org or in person at the tax office. Copies also are available at the libraries and senior centers during regular operating hours, according to information from the county.

In other business:

The board appointed Tony Yount to the Burke County Board of Adjustment.

The board recognized Zoning Administrator Bradley Kirkley for receiving Zoning Official of the Year from the North Carolina Association of Zoning Officials.

County Manager Bryan Steen presented Finance Director Margaret Pierce with the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada’s Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive financial report for 2021.