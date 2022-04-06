Board hears proposals on book challenges, local budget

The Burke County Public Schools Board of Education met for a work session Monday and heard a variety of reports and proposals from administration officials.

Dr. Melanie Honeycutt, chief information officer for digital teaching and learning, presented the first reading of proposed changes to two board policies. The policies under review govern the district’s selection of instructional and supplementary materials and lay out procedures for parental inspection of and objection to them.

Honeycutt explained the difference between instructional and supplementary materials by saying that instructional materials are those resources that are used in the classroom and are required for class, while supplementary materials are generally optional, such as library books.

Honeycutt told the board that proposed changes would centralize the process for selecting all materials and route all purchase orders through the office of Digital Teaching and Learning providing an additional set of reviews over BCPS's media offerings. According to current board policy, the decisions regarding supplementary materials “shall be made primarily at the school level.”

“This tightens up the entire procedure and the way we look at things and the way things are reviewed,” she said. “We want to make sure that they are reading in the content level that matches their maturity level.”

On the policy governing parental inspection of and challenges to supplementary materials, Honeycutt told the board that the proposed changes would serve to codify many procedures that are already being followed. Board Chair Wendi Craven asked about developing a rubric to make the district’s selection criteria more uniform. Honeycutt characterized the review process as subjective, explaining that, even within her office, various views on what is and is not appropriate were represented when reviewing materials.

“Everything is really subjective,” she said. “If we were to try to come up with a rubric, we would need some guidance from the board.”

Craven asked about the viability of a council of parents and citizens. She referenced the rating procedures used by the Motion Picture Association of America, adding that some of the books in school media centers would likely receive an R rating if they were made into a movie.

“Now, I’m all about different cultures, all that; I’ll be the first person to fight for somebody’s freedoms,” Craven said. “We are a public school, and we need to offer these opportunities, but we are a public school … as adults, how can we say this is OK?”

Honeycutt told the board that parents already have the option to contact schools and not allow students to check out certain books. She also said that, even according to current procedures, books are not purchased for school media centers without at least three or four authoritative reviews saying that they are developmentally appropriate.

“I wish that these authors, if they really want to make a point to these young people, they would clean it up,” Craven said.

Honeycutt suggested the board begin developing suggestions so her office could begin working on some suggested rubrics for evaluating and challenging materials. Honeycutt also said, that to be fair, books already on the shelves, such as classical works, would also have to be evaluated according to any rubric that is adopted.

The board also heard from BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson on the proposed local budget for the 2022-23 school year. Lawson said the school system would be asking for $16.5 million from the county for the year, a $500,000 or 3.1% increase over the current year’s request.

According to Lawson, the two biggest drivers behind the increase are inflation and employee compensation. He cited an annual inflation increase of 7.9% in the last year and a new state law requiring all state employees to make at least $15 per hour by July 1. While the state will fund the pay increases, Lawson anticipates an 8% increase in the cost of employer funded retirement and social security contributions.

According to Lawson’s calculations, even with the increase, the district will be left with a $218,000 shortfall which will be paid from the district’s fund balance. The local budget proposal was added as an action item for the board’s next meeting on April 11.

During the nearly three-hour work session, the board also heard updates from Superintendent Mike Swan on a variety of topics, as well as updates on learning loss mitigation procedures from Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton and Director of Elementary Education Brett Wilson.

Auton told the board that while she is proud that BCPS experienced significantly less learning loss over the past two years than in many districts across the state, she is also committed to putting policies in place which will help reverse the losses that did occur.

She informed the board about the district’s new remediation program which uses federal funding to hire retired teachers and other certified staff to provide additional small group remediation at every school. Auton also told the board that an additional math interventionist has been hired to help shore up math scores in 10 BCPS elementary schools.

Wilson presented the board with information on the LETRS -- Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling -- program, one of the district's key initiatives to help mitigate learning loss. LETRS is a 160-hour program of instruction for teachers in “the science of reading.” Wilson said every BCPS Pre-K through fifth grade will go through the program over the next two years.

The board also heard a report on the proposed Smart bus initiative, a pilot program from the state that would help BCPS modernize transportation. Transportation Director Shane Gardener said the board would need to make a decision on whether to participate in the program by May 1.

The next regular session of the Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at The Olive Hill Resources Center at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.