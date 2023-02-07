The Burke County Board of Education considered the first phase of a proposed redistricting plan for Burke County Public Schools on Monday night.

Phase one of the plan centers around Mountain View Elementary School in Morganton and seeks to alleviate overcrowding in the school district officials say is at capacity. According to the presentation, after phase one is complete, there will be a phase two in which middle and high school numbers will be assessed.

Presented by Auxiliary Service Director Bob Accord and Transportation Director Shane Gardner, the plan for phase one would send students from five areas currently within the Mountain View Elementary School district to either Forest Hill, Hillcrest, Oak Hill or Drexel.

Area one, centered around Golf Course Road and Air Park Road would include an area beginning on the west side of Burkemont Avenue and stretching west and then north around the West Fleming Drive bypass through Golf Course Road and Carbon City Road. Area one terminates at North Green Street (NC 181) near the former Quaker Meadows Golf Course. These students who are currently in the Mountain View district would move to Forest Hill.

Area two would expand the Forest Hill district east to North Sterling Street in downtown Morganton. If approved, the dividing line between Forest Hill and Mountain View would run south along North Green Street beginning at the U.S. Post Office to the new Fairfield Inn and Suites downtown. From there, it would follow Sterling Street. This change would move students from South Anderson Street, West Concord Street, South College Street, Jones Street, North King Street and surrounding neighborhoods to Forest Hill from Mountain View.

Combined, areas one and two would move an estimated 72 students from Mountain View to Forrest Hill, according to the calculations presented by Accord. He told the board those calculations did not include changes in Kindergarten and pre-Kindergarten enrollment because those are currently unknown.

“Pre-K and Kindergarten, we don’t know how many are out there right now; we won’t know until springtime,” he said. “So we left pre-K and Kindergarten the same.”

According to these calculations, Forest Hill Elementary would have approximately 350 students next year. BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan said the school’s capacity is 390.

Areas three, four and five would impact a smaller number of students. Area three would push the northwest corner of the Hillcrest district from Center Street west to Linville Street between North Union Street and Vinearden Road. The move would move 14 K-4 students from Mountain View to Hillcrest.

Area four would send approximately 20 Mountain View students living along Bost Road, Shuffler Road, VFW Road and Lost Corners Road to Oak Hill and area five would move around 13 students in the area around Racetrack Street and Antioch Road in the Chesterfield community to Drexel Elementary.

It has not been determined when the matter will be voted on and Board Chair Wendi Craven told The News Herald she thinks it will take a few more meetings before the board is ready to take a vote.

Remediation and retesting

The board also heard from BCPS Testing and Accountability Director Ross Rumbaugh about the summer remediation and retesting program.

Separate from the district’s summer school program, remediation and retesting is a three-day program following the last student day of the year. It would include two days of review and a third day to retake the test.

Rumbaugh said remediation and retesting can make a significant difference in a school’s performance on the N.C. School Report Cards, which are based heavily on test performance.

“Last year, at least one of our schools improved their overall letter grade because they were able to have four, five or six kids pass the second administration,” he told the board.

In Other Business

The board also added the following action items to the upcoming agenda:

An easement at 108 Scott St., a property adjacent to Glen Alpine Elementary School

The 2023-24 School Calendar proposal

A $273,000 bid by Denver Equipment of Charlotte for the East Burke High School cafeteria renovations approved as part of the Child Nutrition Surplus spend down plan.

Renewing the contract with Lowdermilk, Church & Co. LLP to perform the district’s independent audit for $38,000. This is the same price the district paid for last year’s audit.

The board will meet again for a regular called meeting Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center.