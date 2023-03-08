The Burke County Board of Education met Monday evening to consider revisions to the district’s visitor policies, hear an update on the redistricting process and learn more about vaping in Burke County Public Schools and what administrators are doing to curb the problem.

On vaping, Board member Leslie Ritchie Taylor addressed the district’s current policies and said they need to be reworked. She said something is not right when the penalties for gambling, which on the third offense carries a penalty of up to 10 days out of school suspension, are more severe than those for vaping and using tobacco products, which maxes out at five.

“I think we need to look at our consequences on this,” she said. “I know it’s important to have our kids in school, but what we’re doing, it’s not working at some of the schools — it’s not enough.”

Board member Don Hemstreet questioned if increasing the penalties would actually help curb vaping in schools.

“The real thing is to help the child,” he said. “I mean, you send a kid home for 10 days for vaping, what are they going to do at home?”

“You have to get the parents involved too,” Board Chair Wendi Craven added.

“That’s true, but probably, the parents are vaping too, I hate to say it,” Hemstreet replied.

Hemstreet suggested policies should focus more on treatment and education than on penalties.

“I think, as you say, there’s got to be a consequence, but to just throw them out, we’re not doing the child any good either,” he said.

BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan agreed but cautioned against making generalizations and assuming that a student vaping signals the parents are probably vaping as well. He also reminded board members that, while vaping may be a new method for students to use nicotine and other drugs, nicotine and marijuana use are not new problems.

“When I was in high school, you were in high school, marijuana and tobacco is what we smelled walking in the bathroom,” he said. “Now the kids are smelling fruity strawberry vapes. It’s less intrusive on your clothing, but I still wouldn’t want to go in there as a student.”

He also said Burke County is not alone in facing this issue.

“We recognize that it’s a Burke County problem. We recognize it’s a state problem and it’s a national problem,” he said.

Redistricting update

BCPS Director of Auxiliary ServicesBob Acord presented the board with an update on the redistricting proposal he brought before it last month. Acord said after last month’s meeting, he commissioned a comprehensive capacity and facilities study from Building Asset Inventory Single Component Assessment.

“They spent three full days in our buildings going through each one of our buildings with the principal with floor plans, taking a look at what space we have so we can get some updated, current capacity numbers on all of our buildings,” Acord said.

Acord said he hopes he will have the results of the study to present to the board next week. He recommended moving forward with phase one of the plan, which would remove approximately 150 students from Mountain View Elementary and split them between Forest Hill, Hillcrest, Drexel and Oak Hill elementary schools.

Visitor policy

BCPS Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton presented proposed changes to the district’s visitor policy that would require members of the media attempting to gain access to the schools to take pictures or video to go through a background check. She said in addition to the new policy, Countywide Athletic Director Casey Rogers and Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler are developing an administrative procedure to implement the changes.

Swan said the procedure would include an online training component.

“As they do the criminal background check with us, they will also be required to do a, whether it’s a 45-minute or hour-long, training regarding photography and what’s appropriate and what’s not appropriate to photograph,” he said.

The revised policy will move to a first reading in the board’s next regular called meeting set for Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at The Olive Hill Resource Center. The Olive Hill Resource Center is at 501 W. Concord St. in Morganton.