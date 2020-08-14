Board member reappointed

RALEIGH – William “Billy” Clarke has been reappointed as a member of the North Carolina Board of Transportation by NC Gov. Roy Cooper.
Clarke will continue representing Division 13, which consists of Buncombe, Burke, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Rutherford and Yancey counties. He originally joined the board in 2017.
Clarke has 30 years of experience representing local governments and private clients in environmental law. His practice focuses on environmental permitting and compliance, transactions involving the purchase and sale of contaminated property, environmental and administrative litigation and water quality issues. He has extensive experience in Brownfields redevelopment for public and private clients.
He will work with NCDOT staff to make decisions about transportation policies and priorities. He serves with 19 other members from across the state who represent NCDOT’s 14 highway divisions and six areas of statewide interest.
Cooper appoints members representing the 14 highway divisions while the speaker of the North Carolina House and the North Carolina Senate President Pro-Tempore each appoint three at-large members.
Clarke is a native of North Carolina who earned his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and his law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.