Board member receives state award for helping alleviate homelessness

A Drexel resident has received statewide recognition for helping to combat homelessness in the community.

Ken Clark, a longtime member of the board of directors for the Meeting Place Mission, has been honored with a North Carolina Governor’s Service Award for his work with the organization. The Meeting Place Mission manages multiple homeless shelters in the area and pursues various initiatives to address homelessness and assist homeless individuals.

Charlotte Eidson, executive director of MPM, nominated Clark for the award and noted that he has been involved with the organization since its founding in 2004.

“Ken provides extraordinary service and demonstrates a high level of generosity,” Eidson wrote in her nomination. “Ken’s significant contributions of time have contributed to the successful track record of our program in finding permanent housing for many in our community.”

Clark, who graduated from Appalachian State University and works at Catawba Valley Medical Services in Morganton, said he provides input for most decisions made by the MPM board, is involved with fundraising efforts and provides maintenance support to the shelters when needed.

His nearly two-decade involvement with the organization has given him the satisfaction of seeing it grow and make a positive impact.

“The Meeting Place has been very dynamic since the early stages of just being an emergency shelter for a few men each night,” Clark said. “It has since become much more. The Meeting Place now has a men’s transitional shelter, a women’s emergency shelter and FACES (a duplex to assist transitioning families). We also have programs like rapid re-housing that keep people from becoming homeless and have a day program for women. We also provide case management for each participant of the Meeting Place.”

He said case managers provide assistance with resources, health care, job searches, reconnection to families, goal setting and finding sustainable permanent housing, all with a focus on accountability.

“We have gone from sheltering and feeding two to three people per night to assisting 20 to 25 people per night/day with many services,” Clark said. “The staff and board work very hard to make the Meeting Place successful.”

His time with the organization has informed his perspective on homelessness.

“Homelessness is not just someone choosing that lifestyle,” Clark said. “Most folks can make it with the right path and care. The longer someone is in homelessness, the harder it is to climb out, which is why we believe so much in the rapid re-housing model; don’t let someone become homeless.”

He has found his work with MPM and its clients fulfilling and inspiring.

“Every time someone attains permanent housing, a homeless child gets a Christmas present or an adult gets a job or achieves a significant goal is a very special moment,” Clark said. “To see others happy means a tremendous amount to me and makes me happy.”

He shared his goals for the organization moving forward.

“I hope that the Meeting Place continues to be flexible in services and that we can get more community awareness and assistance,” Clark said. “I also would like to see us get younger volunteers so that we could have fresh ideas and energy.”

In addition to his regular job and volunteer work with MPM, Clark also serves on the board of directors for the Burke Augustine Literacy Project, which provides resources to improve literacy among local residents. His award nomination notes that he also served for many years on the board of directors for the Burke County United Way, the guiding coalition for the Circles program, and with the youth group at his church, Oak Hill United Methodist.

He expressed appreciation for receiving an N.C. Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

“It’s nice to know that someone thinks enough about your efforts to nominate you,” Clark said. “I am a little embarrassed about winning, because there are many volunteers in our community that are deserving of accolades for their giving and efforts, much more deserving than me.”

He encouraged people to consider a volunteer experience.

“I would say spending time with others who care about our community and work so hard for the betterment of humanity is energizing and good for your health,” Clark said. “You make lifelong friends and feel good about yourself because at the very least, you are trying to make a difference.”