The Burke County Board of Education appeared divided on the school calendar issue during Monday night’s work session at the Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton.

After hearing from legal counsel, each board member in attendance was given an opportunity to weigh in on the issue. Each member present said they did not agree with a state law mandating the 2023-24 school year begin no earlier than Aug. 28. Some signaled they would vote to break with the law and approve an Aug. 14 start date, while others advocated following the law, even if they did not personally agree with it.

Even though the room was divided on the best course of action, Board Chair Wendi Craven told The News Herald she did not think the disagreement would result in any lasting animosity.

"This board works really well together," she said.

Board member Tiana Beachler spoke first after Craven gave some opening thoughts and then opened the floor to board member comments. She signaled she would vote in favor of an early calendar citing what she called “overwhelming” community support for the move. She said she believes the only thing holding back the board back from voting for an early calendar were interests related to the tourism industry.

“Where I’m stuck is, (tourism) is what’s holding us back,” she said. “And my interpretation and perspective of it is, if we’re going to hold tourism that high, we’re saying money is more important than students and I’m not ok with that.”

Board member Aaron Johnson agreed the law does not make sense.

“I think that what’s best is the early start,” he said. “I think it’s kind of ridiculous that school systems aren’t allowed to make their own calendar.”

However, Johnson said, despite his feelings on the law, he believes approving an early calendar would send the wrong message to the community and to students.

“My personal feeling is that it is still law that we do this, whether we like it or not,” he said. “By not following the law, the example we’re setting for, not only for the community but the students, is that if we don’t like something, so we’re not going to do it.”

He said the situation was above the scope of the board’s authority.

“It’s above us at this point and that’s where it needs to be fixed,” he said.

Board member Jane Sohovich, who attended the meeting virtually, signaled her support for an early calendar, saying the board’s job is to look out for the interests of the students and the community it serves.

“I think we have to take into account what is best for our county, our students and our staff for the betterment of our county,” she said.

Board member Seth Hunt called the state calendar law a “boneheaded law.” However, he called attention to his oath of office, which he said would not allow him to support an early calendar.

“It’s not a qualified oath; it doesn’t say, except the ones you don’t like,” he said. “So until the law is changed, I can’t, in good faith, vote against it because it is the law and I swore to my God to uphold it whether I like it or not.”

Don Hemstreet disagreed. Citing an example from the Gospel of Mark, he said he believes the board has a choice between doing what is right and following the law.

“Call it what you want to call it, it’s a money deal, that’s what it is,” he said. “When I stack that against the kids then I really have a problem.”

Hemstreet suggested the board should take a chance and stand up to the law.

“It’s wrong and they need to hear about it,” he said. “I’ll take my chance and if they get me, they get me.”

Craven agreed with Hemstreet, signaling her intention to vote for an early calendar on Monday.

“(The state law) is not in the best interest of the students,” she said. “Any time I make a decision I try to make it in the best interest of the student and it has always worked from me.”

On Tuesday, Hunt told The News Herald that while he personally prefers an early start, he hasn't seen any evidence that the start date in the current law has a significant negative impact on student success.

“We really don’t have any data that shows us that,” he said. “It’s not an overarching adverse effect. Would it be preferential and nice to be on college schedule? Absolutely.”

Leslie Ritchie Taylor was not present at the meeting, but told The News Herald on Jan. 25 she is in favor of an early start date.

Both calendars were added as action items to the agenda for the board’s next regular called meeting. The board will meet again on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at The Olive Hill Resource Center. Craven said she believes the calendar will be determined during that meeting.