Leading up to Monday’s Burke County Board of Education work session, the biggest topic is the 2023-24 school calendar.

On Jan. 9, the board considered a potential early start date of Aug. 14, which would be in defiance of state law which allows for Aug. 28 as the earliest possible start date to the next year.

The matter originally was to be up for a vote in the board’s Jan. 23 meeting, but Board Chair Wendi Craven had the item pulled five days earlier to give every board member the opportunity to weigh in and to have questions “answered by legal counsel.” Craven told The News Herald board members also wanted to take more time to hear from the community on the matter.

On Monday, the board held a community listening session for that purpose. While only seven community members attended, board members and Burke County Public Schools administrators spent around 30 minutes explaining the different factors contributing to a calendar decision and answering stakeholder questions.

Board Member Tiana Beachler said she also conducted a Facebook poll on her personal page in which she said every response was favorable to an early start date.

Even though they may not have responded to Beachler’s poll, not every Burke County resident agrees the calendar needs to be changed.

One Burke County resident speaking with The News Herald on the condition of anonymity said while an early start is good for high school students, it does not work as well for younger students.

“My daughter was in elementary school when the schedule was changed to finish finals prior to Christmas,” she said. “Starting school in early August when it was too hot for recess, classroom teachers ... having to test and teach standard curriculum while students were getting hyped up for Christmas and minimal activities regarding the holidays — it works for high schoolers but not for grade schoolers.”

Still, most seem to think an early start is the best way to go.

“Exams are a natural fit before Christmas while the material is still fresh,” said BCPS parent Shelley Winters. “No one would suggest we move EOGs to August because it wouldn’t make any sense for an accurate assessment.”

As for those who worry about summer heat and August vacations.

“I could see it if our schools didn’t have air conditioning. August can be miserable” she said. “Vacation would be more pleasant in early June than late August.”

A statewide issue

BCPS is far from the only school district navigating the legal uncertainties and potential consequences surrounding North Carolina’s school calendar issues. Last month, the Union County Board of Education got a taste of these potential consequences when two residents filed a lawsuit to overturn an early calendar the board had adopted in December.

The Union County board met via Zoom on Jan. 27 to reconsider the matter, voting 6-3 to rescind its December decision and develop a calendar that conforms to state law. During the meeting, Union County Board member Gary Sides, who was one of the three voting to keep the early calendar, said he still believes it’s the right thing to do, but acknowledged the lawsuit makes it unlikely to work in Union County.

“This calendar law is being enforced indiscriminately,” he said at the meeting. “You have counties, because none of their citizens have stepped up and joined the special interests in legal action, will have a calendar that will allow a clean break at Christmastime.”

He called on state officials to take action to give local school systems more flexibility.

“This calendar issue is not going to be solved by this board,” Sides said. “We don’t have the authority.”

It’s a sentiment Craven shares.

“It’s a shame that the General Assembly doesn’t understand that they really need to do what’s best for kids,” she said. “Every community has their own unique needs. There’s probably not another school system in the state of North Carolina that takes a half day for a parade.”

She said board members have been watching the events in Union County closely. BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan said it’s a major reason the January vote was postponed.

“We have been watching the Union County case as well as watching other districts who have already set their calendars to see what kind of reaction and feedback they are getting,” he said.

Redistricting

Also on the agenda for Monday’s work session is a presentation entitled “Redistricting Phase I.” BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler told The News Herald the presentation will focus on Mountain View Elementary School.

“I think we’re going to start with Mountain View Elementary School,” she said. “I think there’s some concern that it’s growing a little bit faster than we expected it to.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, 601 students were enrolled at Mountain View Elementary for the 2021-22 school year. This is up 6.7% from 563 in 2018-19, the school’s inaugural year. Shuffler said the plan would redistrict about 150 students out of Mountain View and into Hillcrest, Oak Hill and Forrest Hill.

Board member Dr. Don Hemstreet told The News Herald while he has not yet seen what will be presented on Monday, he hopes the board also will look at the growing population disparity between BCPS high schools.

“You can see the disparity in the numbers, they’ve got to do something,” he said. “When you look at some of the numbers, you look at the size of Freedom ... I do think we need to look at that.”

Since 2018-19, Freedom’s enrollment has increased 13.7% from 1154 to 1313, according to NCDPI. Shuffler did not rule out looking at Freedom, but said, so far, the focus has been on Mountain View.

In other business

The board also will consider a proposal for an audit contract for the current school year, the summer remediation and retesting plan and an easement at 108 Scott St., a residential property adjacent to Glen Alpine Elementary School.

Also before the board is the proposed remodel of the East Burke High School cafeteria. Part of the district’s Child Nutrition Program surplus spend down plan approved by the board on Dec. 12, the remodel would cost an estimated $450,000. The district took bids on the project through Jan. 11 and BCPS Child Nutrition Director Daniel Wall said he hopes to have the remodel finished by this summer.

The Burke County Board of Education will meet at the Olive Hill Resource Center Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. The meeting, which is open to the public, is a work session and no action will be taken. The Olive Hill Resource Center is located at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.