Board of Education to hold special called meeting

The Burke County Board of Education will meet Monday for a special called meeting, followed by a work session.

During the special called meeting, the board will elect a chair and a vice chair for the next year. After the special called portion of the meeting, the board will transition into a work session in which no further action will be taken.

Once again, the board will revisit the district’s Child Nutrition Program surplus spend down plan. The plan, originally submitted to the board in October, calls for the district to use it’s Child Nutrition budget surplus for infrastructure and equipment upgrades at several Burke County schools. The plan also calls for buying a new smoker to be used in food classes at the high school level.

For Board Member Seth Hunt, who had originally asked for discussion of the plan to be tabled pending more information, questions surrounding the smoker are the only outstanding concerns he still has about the plan.

“For the most part, my questions have been answered,” he said. “I think the only thing outstanding for me is with this equipment.”

He thinks buying a smoker is a good idea, but with the cost of meat, he wonders if current funding levels for the classes will allow it to be used.

“I know, right now, their food budget is about $800 per semester,” Hunt said. “It’s not an awful lot especially if you’re throwing more meat into the picture.”

Board Chair Wendi Craven is also looking for a few answers around the smoker. She told The News Herald that she wants to see some more specifics on how it will be used for instruction.

“I specifically asked if we could write a supplemental curriculum that’s on the plan,” she said. “If we’re going to buy something and you’re telling me that we’re going to utilize it to instruct students then I want to see how it ties into the curriculum and if doesn’t directly tie in, we can always add a supplemental curriculum for Burke County.”

Craven said she would also like to hear how safety around the new equipment would be addressed.

Both Craven and Hunt believe the smoker and the spend down plan are good ideas if a few questions can be addressed.

“It’s not that we’re opposed to anything,” Craven said. “I just want to know how are we going to use it?”

As of June 30, the Child Nutrition Program fund balance stood at $3.6 million and can only be used for certain approved food service-related purposes.

In other business

The board also will consider $140,000 in new capital budget requests for CTE related projects, athletic facility maintenance and to replace water heaters. Pending the approval of these requests, the district’s capital budget for the 2022-23 school year will stand at $2,975,700.

The board also will hear updates from BCPS Athletic Director and CTE Director Casey Rogers, Human Resources Director Keith Recker and Superintendent Mike Swan.

The meeting will take place Monday at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center located at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.