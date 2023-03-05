The Burke County Board of Education will meet Monday, March 6 for a work session to hear an update on a proposed redistricting plan and consider a new policy limiting photography by visitors in Burke County Public Schools.

The new policy, an amendment to the current board policy on visitors, would set up a procedure for those intending to gain media access to schools or school-sponsored events to photograph those events. The proposal calls for the district to conduct a formal background check at the expense of the person requesting media access and allows for district officials to require training for those individuals should it be deemed necessary.

The proposal also calls for the district to maintain a list of approved visitors and for schools to “cross-reference the list of approved persons before permitting media access to any individual."

Board Chair Wendi Craven said the proposal is being considered in response to concerns brought to the board in January by Angela Clark, a BCPS parent.

Clark told the board she was concerned and "scared" over photos taken at an event last fall and posted to social media. She called the pictures “100%, completely inappropriate,” saying they included “the bust of a young lady” and “a young lady’s spanx showing,” among other things.

Craven said she is committed to listening to and acting on stakeholder concerns.

"It's very important to listen to our stakeholders," she said. "If people don't tell us about issues then we can't fix them. Leadership needs to evolve with times like this."

Redistricting

The board also will hear an update on redistricting proposals presented to it last month. The plan, presented on Feb. 6, is designed to alleviate overcrowding at Mountain View Elementary School by redistributing around 150 students to Forest Hill, Oak Hill, Drexel and Hillcrest elementary schools.

BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler told The News Herald the update will include updated capacity numbers for BCPS schools. The updated numbers are part of a larger study that will look at anticipated facility needs in Burke County over the next five years.

Auxiliary Services Director Bob Accord told the board in February, the Mountain View redistricting was just phase one. He said phase two would address redistricting at the middle and high schools and be considered after phase one was complete.

Other business

In other business, the board will consider two budget amendments. One requests $443,000 from the fund balance for continuation of maintenance contracts and supplies for various projects over the rest of the school year. This would leave the district with $2.36 million in the fund balance.

The other would take $266,000 from the capital fund to install security intercom systems in various schools and $12,500 for various other projects. This would leave $2.21 million in the district’s capital fund.

The board also will hear an update on vaping in schools from Director of Student and Family Services Sara LeCroy.

The BOE work session will take place Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center. The meeting is a work session and no action will be taken. The Olive Hill Resource Center is located at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.