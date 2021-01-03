Board of Elections hazard pay still up in air

Commissioner Maynard Taylor argued there was no decision for the board of commissioners to make, saying the authority over the payments comes from above — through the state board of elections — and that it is just a pass-through item of business for the commissioners.

Simpson said the board is responsible to make sure the payments meet federal and state law.

“If we pay it out and it goes and is rejected by the state board of elections, then we have to pay it back,” Simpson said. “That’s the reason we’re here.”

Chairman Jeff Brittain echoed that, noting that the payments can’t go forward until Finance Director Margaret Pierce is satisfied that all the requirements for disbursing the money are being met.

“When we accepted the money on behalf of the board of elections, we had done that with the agreement that we would ensure that any funds that we paid out met the requirements of federal and state rules,” Brittain said. “That’s what we’re looking for.”

Mace said she believes the board of elections and its staff are very deserving of the hazard pay.