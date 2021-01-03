Board of Elections hazard pay still up in air

The Burke County Board of Elections’ request for federal CARES Act funding for hazard pay remains up in the air following Thursday’s specially called meeting of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, which was held virtually.
After originally postponing any action on the matter at a meeting in mid-December, the commissioners held off again Thursday, directing the board of elections and county staff to work together to ensure there is proper financial documentation and that the payments meet the county’s human resources guidelines before the hazard pay checks are disbursed.
The board of elections is asking for $1,000 for the five elections board members, as well as two staff members and $3,500 for Elections Director Debbie Mace due to potential exposure to COVID-19 during the 2020 General Election period. And the deadline for distributing the funds, originally believed to be Dec. 31, actually is more lenient.
County Attorney J.R. Simpson told commissioners Thursday the board of elections had received clarification from the N.C. State Board of Elections — which in turn received clarification from the U.S. Department of the Treasury — that if the hazardous work being done was accomplished by Dec. 31, then CARES funding can be used afterward, advising that payment be made within 90 days of the work.
“We now have, at least to the state board’s satisfaction, a statement from the treasury saying that the funds have to be for work done by Dec. 31, but not paid by Dec. 31,” Simpson said.
Commissioner Maynard Taylor argued there was no decision for the board of commissioners to make, saying the authority over the payments comes from above — through the state board of elections — and that it is just a pass-through item of business for the commissioners.
Simpson said the board is responsible to make sure the payments meet federal and state law.
“If we pay it out and it goes and is rejected by the state board of elections, then we have to pay it back,” Simpson said. “That’s the reason we’re here.”
Chairman Jeff Brittain echoed that, noting that the payments can’t go forward until Finance Director Margaret Pierce is satisfied that all the requirements for disbursing the money are being met.
“When we accepted the money on behalf of the board of elections, we had done that with the agreement that we would ensure that any funds that we paid out met the requirements of federal and state rules,” Brittain said. “That’s what we’re looking for.”
Mace said she believes the board of elections and its staff are very deserving of the hazard pay.
“I don’t know of anybody who came in contact with over 44,000 people in a few weeks when COVID was raging,” she said. “It started with us in August and went through the November election. We were exposed on a daily basis to thousands and thousands of people.”
Emergency paid sick leave extended
The commissioners did go forward on the second item of business on Thursday’s agenda, voting 4-0 (with Commissioner Wayne Abele absent) to extend for county employees the emergency paid sick leave portion of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act through June 30, with all existing qualifying conditions and the original 80-hour limit still in place.
Those benefits, in place since April 1, originally were set to expire at midnight on Dec. 31.
According to information from the county and Human Resources Director Rhonda Lee, county employees can use the emergency paid sick leave if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a diagnosis, if they are diagnosed with COVID-19, or if they are recommended to quarantine by a health care provider due to COVID-19.
The emergency paid sick leave is paid at 100% of the employee’s regular rate of pay.
