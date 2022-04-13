Board recognizes achievements, approves property sale

The Burke County Board of Education met Monday night at the Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton before a standing-room-only crowd.

Board Chair Wendi Craven opened the meeting by asking for a revision to the evening’s agenda, which had included considering proposed changes to board policies 3200 and 3210. These policies govern the district’s selection of instructional and supplementary materials and lay out procedures for parental inspection of and objection to them. Both policies had been the subject of significant discussion in the board work session on April 4.

Craven reminded the board that she had asked for a rubric to be developed to help with book selection for school media centers and said that board attorney Chris Campbell needed more time to review proposals.

Most of the crowd — students, teachers and their families — were in attendance to be recognized for their achievements. School Superintendent Mike Swan and Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton recognized elementary and middle school students for their achievements in Battle of the Books and MathCounts programs before awarding teacher of the year honors to one teacher from each county school. At the end of the awards presentation, Amy Zittel was recognized as the district’s teacher of the year.

During the meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the local budget request to the county for the 2022-23 school year. The district will request about $16.5 million from the county for the year, a $500,000, or 3.1%, increase over the current year’s request. Keith Lawson, the system’s finanace officer, said most of the request will be to cover costs associated with inflation and new state legislation which requires all district employees to make a minimum of $15 per hour beginning July 1.

The board also voted unanimously to sell one of the two school-owned lots in the Mullholland subdivision. According to Lawson, the lots were purchased in 2019 for the construction classes at county high schools. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, construction classes usually built a house as part of course requirements. The house would be sold upon completion.

Due to social distancing requirements associated with the pandemic, this has not been done since 2019. Lawson also said that recent increases in the cost of the building materials have added financial strain to the program, making the its viability during the next school year uncertain.

Cheryl Shuffler, the system’s public information officer, said she does expect the program to return, but is unsure when. Lawson said the school district recouped all of its expenses with the transaction, selling the lot for $55,000, the same price the district paid for it in 2019.

The board also voted unanimously to reaffirm the district’s mask optional policy and approved several reports and the minutes of past meetings on its consent agenda during the 28-minute meeting.

The board will next convene for its district strategic planning session on Monday and Tuesday, May 16 and 17. Location and times for the meeting have yet to be determined.

