The Burke County Board of Education found a way to get most of what it wanted out of a school calendar without breaking state law on Monday.

The board passed a 2023-24 school calendar by a 6-1 vote, which will allow Burke County Public Schools to start on Aug. 28 in accordance with state law and still finish the first semester prior to the holiday break, a major sticking point many on the board and in the community have with the current North Carolina calendar law.

Keith Recker, BCPS human resources director, presented the board with the new option, contrived last week in response to differing opinions among board members on the early and late start options proposed to them on Jan. 9. Recker said the key to this new calendar is counting the number of instructional hours instead of days.

According to the state calendar law, all school calendars must contain either 185 days or 1,025 hours of instruction. BCPS Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton told The News Herald this year’s calendar provides 1,087.6 instructional hours, more than 60 hours above the state requirement. These extra instructional hours allows the district to trim the calendar to 171 days instead of 176 and still satisfy state requirements.

There is one potential problem with this plan, however. It would cut the extra hours built into the calendar that have traditionally been reserved for snow days. BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler does not expect it to become an issue, though, saying there are several measures available to the district before it would have to start adding days.

“We have flexibility with increasing hours during the school day or using half days or workdays to make up instructional time before we would have to add extra days,” she said.

Board Chair Wendi Craven said the new calendar is not perfect, but it gets closer to what she and other board members wanted.

“There’s still issues, but we thought about it and we didn’t want to break the law,” she said. “We didn’t want to have any lawsuits filed against us and any money to fight those lawsuits wouldn’t go toward what we needed it to go toward, and that’s the children.”

Under the approved calendar, the semesters still will be uneven with 78 student days in the first semester and 93 in the second semester. The early start proposal that would have violated state law called for 85 student days before Christmas break and the late calendar called for 75.

Auton said she did not expect it to be a major hurdle and administrators are planning to work with high school principals to structure the days in ways to help alleviate some of the disparity.

The new calendar also will align better with Western Piedmont Community College’s schedule, but not perfectly. This misalignment was another reason many board members considered an early start calendar in the first place.

The approved calendar will now line up with WPCC’s spring semester start date in January. However, fall semester start dates for the more than 500 students dually enrolled in both BCPS high schools and WPCC will still be two weeks apart.

“We checked off two of the three bigger issues,” Craven said. “At least with this one, we’re able to end the first semester before Christmas, so we checked that box. And we checked the box of beginning the second semester, at least it will line up with Western Piedmont.”

Board member Don Hemstreet was the lone dissenting vote. He told The News Herald he’s still in favor of an early start.

“My no vote was mainly a vote in favor of the early calendar,” he said. “And a vote that says local systems ought to be able to control their calendar. It should not be controlled by a state legislature that doesn’t have education as its prime objective.”

Still, he’s not entirely dissatisfied with the new calendar.

“I think we’re in as good a place as we can be right now,” Hemstreet said. “I think the administration was really creative, they worked the best they could within it and accomplished a couple of the things we wanted to do.”

In other business, the board also unanimously approved:

Renewing the contract for the independent audit with Lowdermilk, Church & Co. LLP at a cost of $38,000.

The school calendar for Burke Middle College.

The summer remediation and retesting plan.

An easement at 108 Scott St. in Glen Alpine.

A $273,000 bid by Denver Equipment of Charlotte for the East Burke High School Cafeteria remodel.

Media policy

The district’s media policy became a topic of discussion again. James Wycoff, who highlighted the issue during several public comment periods in the fall of 2022, addressed what he perceives as shortcomings in the district’s revised media policy approved last June.

Wycoff brought several examples before the board of material in BCPS media centers he believes is “inappropriate and unlawful” and the kind of content that “belongs in an adult bookstore.” He said the new policy gives him no way to challenge these materials.

“I would have challenged this material and went through the policy,” Wycoff told the board. “Unfortunately for parents, the revised media policy only allows the parents of a child enrolled at that school to challenge the materials. But material continues to be available to our kids just in certain schools.”

Wycoff contested the media policy’s statement that “professional educators are in the best position to determine whether materials are appropriate for the age and maturity of the students.” Instead, he said it is professional educators who are making material available to students he believes “belongs in an adult bookstore.”

“Do you find the material in front of you that was put on the shelf by ‘professional educators’ to be appropriate for minors,” he asked the board. “Do you believe that parents’ rights to instill morals and values on their children to be superseded by a ‘professional educator’…

“This is not a matter of academics, but a matter of morality. It doesn’t require a degree to be able to determine what’s moral. Parents should be the ones that decide what’s appropriate for their children and not the state.”