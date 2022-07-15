Board renews superintendent's contract, approves pay increase

The Burke County Board of Education met Thursday to discuss the superintendent's contract, consider revisions to board policies governing the use of cellphones in schools and hear updates on the district's school safety plan.

The board voted unanimously to renew Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan’s contract, citing his leadership skills and dedication to Burke County teachers, students and schools.

“Our school system is fortunate to have someone of his caliber at the helm of our schools,” said board member Seth Hunt. “I’ve been impressed with Dr. Swan’s leadership qualities including his demonstrated integrity, honesty and his efforts to keep the board of education fully and accurately informed.”

“There’s nothing more important to you than Burke County schools,” said board member Aaron Johnson. “It’s always on your mind and it shows.”

Along with the contract renewal, the board approved a 10% merit pay increase for Swan. This will bring his salary for the 2022-23 school year to approximately $159,500.

Hunt called the increase “well-deserved” saying that, last year, Swan was paid below the level of many superintendents of similar-sized districts in the region.

With the increase, Swan’s new salary lies in the middle of the range of nearby superintendents, ranking ahead of McDowell County and Newton-Conover superintendents, but below those in the Caldwell, Catawba and Hickory districts.

In other Business

The board unanimously approved policy revisions tightening restrictions on student use of cellphones in BCPS schools. Under the revisions, students will still be permitted to possess wireless electronic devices on school property, but devices must be kept in a "designated area of the classroom." Individual schools will be allowed to define what constitutes a "designated area."

Students will face confiscation of the device for unauthorized use during instructional time and after a third offense, the student would no longer be permitted to bring a device to school under the new policy.

Additionally, the new policy would not allow teachers to permit cellphone use unless "a clear instructional purpose is defined."

Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton told the board response from principals across the district on the new policies has been positive.

“There were a lot of ‘thank-yous,’” Auton said when asked about the reaction of BCPS principals. “We’ve been needing this. A lot of our discipline revolves around cellphone use.”

After approving the revisions, the board went into closed session to discuss school safety and security.

One day earlier, the newly formed “Superintendent's Safety Team” met with district leaders, board members and representatives from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Morganton Department of Public Safety. During the meeting, plans were made for both law enforcement agencies to use BCPS school buildings to conduct active shooter drills in August, according to a district Facebook post.

The board is scheduled to meet again for a work session on Monday Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.