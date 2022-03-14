Board to consider impacts of inflation, vote on masks

Currently, guidance for schools trends away from mask mandates with the Toolkit citing the wide availability of vaccines and increased hospital capacity in the state, among other variables. The CDC also no longer recommends masking for most people in areas of low or medium transmission. Burke County is currently considered an area of high transmission by the CDC.

Board Chair Wendi Craven, who voted in favor of a mask mandate Feb. 7, said that changing guidance from the state was the main factor in her change of mind on a mandate.

“The loophole that we had was that if you mask and there’s no symptoms everyone can stay even if you’ve been exposed,” she said. “Now, they’ve taken that loophole away … if they give me a card to play to keep kids in school, I’m going to play it.”

School superintendent Mike Swan agrees that a mask mandate is no longer necessary, Cheryl Shuffler, the district’s public information officer, said. Swan’s position at the Feb. 7 meeting was based on the state guidelines at the time, which required students with a close contact to be excluded from school if they had been in close contact with a positive case. Now that the CDC, Gov. Roy Cooper and the toolkit recommend mask optional policies, Swan no longer favors the mandate, Shuffler said.