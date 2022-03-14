Board to consider impacts of inflation, vote on masks

The Burke County Public Schools Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Olive Hill Resource Center at 509 W. Concord St., Morganton.
During the meeting, the board plans to discuss and vote on several items from its work session March 3.
At the work session, the board heard a report about the impact inflation is having on the school budget. Keith Lawson, the system’s finance officer, said that rising prices are beginning to take their toll on the district’s finances, but that it is still in good shape. He anticipates a $139,000 budget shortfall this year but said the district would have been in the black had it not been for inflation.
On Monday, the board will vote on a proposed budget revision. The budget revision is necessary because of the changing nature of finances due to inflation as well delays experienced in passing a budget at the state level last year, Lawson said. The board also agreed to address a proposed $0.1559 per plate increase on school meals Chartwells has asked for to counteract the impact of rising food prices.
The board also is required to vote again on a districtwide mask mandate. The last vote Feb. 7 ended in a 3-3 tie, meaning that masks remained optional in Burke County schools. This month, with new guidance provided by the Strong Schools NC Toolkit and new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dynamics of masking in the district’s schools have dramatically changed.
Currently, guidance for schools trends away from mask mandates with the Toolkit citing the wide availability of vaccines and increased hospital capacity in the state, among other variables. The CDC also no longer recommends masking for most people in areas of low or medium transmission. Burke County is currently considered an area of high transmission by the CDC.
Board Chair Wendi Craven, who voted in favor of a mask mandate Feb. 7, said that changing guidance from the state was the main factor in her change of mind on a mandate.
“The loophole that we had was that if you mask and there’s no symptoms everyone can stay even if you’ve been exposed,” she said. “Now, they’ve taken that loophole away … if they give me a card to play to keep kids in school, I’m going to play it.”
School superintendent Mike Swan agrees that a mask mandate is no longer necessary, Cheryl Shuffler, the district’s public information officer, said. Swan’s position at the Feb. 7 meeting was based on the state guidelines at the time, which required students with a close contact to be excluded from school if they had been in close contact with a positive case. Now that the CDC, Gov. Roy Cooper and the toolkit recommend mask optional policies, Swan no longer favors the mandate, Shuffler said.
The board also will vote to approve the results of the 2021 independent audit conducted by Lowdermilk, Church & Co. LLP. According to reports received from Lowdermilk, the audit results were good with no compliance issues uncovered. The board will then vote on renewing the district’s contract with Lowdermilk for 2022 at a cost of $38,950. Lawson said March 3 that this would represent an $850, or 2.3%, increase over the 2021 bill, but said that the district is in line with the cost other nearby counties are paying for audit services.
The board also is scheduled to recognize districtwide speech contest and science fair winners tonight, as well as present a check to Big Brothers Big Sisters and consider a request to change the advance notice requirement for field trip approval from 60 days to 30.
In addition to being open to the public, the meeting also will be streamed live on the district’s website, burke.k12.nc.us.
