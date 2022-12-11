Board to consider options in Chesterfield property bidding war

The Burke County Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 12 for a regular called meeting.

On the agenda for the meeting is a discussion/action item concerning the former Chesterfield Elementary School property at 2142 Pax Hill Road in Morganton. In August, the board voted to accept a bid to purchase the property for $350,000. The bid was submitted by the Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corporation.

In August, BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson told the board accepting the offer in no way obligated to sell the property at that price or any other price.

Lawson told The News Herald the Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corporation's bid was the first offer the property has had since it was first put up for sale in Oct. 2020, but since August, there have been "several" upset bids.

According county property records, the property is valued at $6.96 million.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.