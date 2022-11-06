Board to consider policy updates, budget revisions

The Burke County Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 7 for a work session to consider budget revisions, proposed policy updates and the Child Nutrition spend down plan.

Daniel Wall, Burke County Public Schools child nutrition director, had been scheduled to present the plan to the board during last month’s work session on Oct. 3, but board member Seth Hunt asked for it to be delayed to this month’s meeting. Hunt said he had “a plethora of questions” about the plan. He also asked BCPS Chief Finance Officer Keith Lawson for a written submission outlining the acceptable expenditures for the surplus and Wall for a “detailed justification for all the items he has requested.”

While the plan already has been submitted to the state for approval, Board Attorney Chris Campbell told the board last month they would still be able to amend the plan if they choose to do so.

Budget Revision

Lawson also will present the board with an updated 2022-23 budget resolution. The resolution will reflect updated information about the state and federal funding the district expects to receive for this school year.

The resolution includes $464,913 that will be taken from the district’s fund balance to keep the local budget balanced. As of June 30, 2022, the fund balance stood at $3,267,161. According to Lawson, inflationary impacts and wage and benefit cost increases are the main factors causing the district to have to dip into the fund balance.

Other Business

In other business, the board also will consider a host of proposed revisions to board policies. Among the policy revisions to be considered will be the repeal of certain temporary provisions governing the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board also will hear updates from Superintendent Mike Swan, including a presentation of the B Well Burke App developed by Blue Ridge Community Action.

The meeting is open to the public and will Monday, Nov. 7 at The Olive Hill Resource Center at 6 p.m. The Olive Hill Resource Center is at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton. The meeting will be a work session, and no action will be taken.