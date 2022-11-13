Board to decide on grant match for company that will add new jobs

A company in Morganton is expected to expand and create nearly 80 new jobs.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing and decide Tuesday on a local match for a state building reuse grant for Project Fill. Burke Development Inc. typically gives economic development projects code names until a project can be announced.

The grant is for up to $500,000 and has been submitted by the city of Morganton. The grant requires a $25,000 local match, and the county and city would split the match and each pay $12,500. The county would take the money for its part of the match from its fund balance (savings), according to county information.

Project Fill will create 78 new jobs with the project. The county says the grant is to help a local company make improvements to its building and assist with its growth.

Also during the meeting, the commissioners’ agenda has an item for decision on announcing a new county manager and approving an employment contract.

But commissioners likely won’t name a new county manager until December, said Chairman Scott Mulwee.

Mulwee said board members interviewed four candidates and are in the process of making a final decision. Those four were narrowed down from 19 applicants.

Mulwee said an announcement will likely happen at the commissioners’ December meeting, which is set for Dec. 20. Current County Manager Bryan Steen’s last day is Dec. 22.

Mulwee said he is confident in the two assistant county managers to run things if there is a lapse between Steen and a new county manager.

When the county ran an ad earlier this year looking for a new county manager it said the manager leads a team of two deputy managers to carry out goals, objectives and policies established by commissioners. The manager recommends and administers an annual budget, oversees 844 employees, and holds executive-level responsibility for day-to-day management of the county.

A new county manager will likely start in January, officials say.

Commissioners also will decide Tuesday whether to award a construction bid for the Jonas Ridge convenience center for $ 1,352,100 to Fox Built Construction and authorize additional money to cover contingencies and equipment for the project for $215,000. The money for the project will come out fund balance because it was not part of the 2022-23 budget.

The commissioners meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board meeting room, located at 110 N. Green St., Morganton. The meeting also can be viewed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/BurkeCountyNC.