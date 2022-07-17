Board to decide on option to reduce animal adoption fees

It’s no secret that Burke County Animal Services has been inundated with homeless animals this summer.

And county commissioners will get a chance to amend a budget oversight that would potentially help animal services adopt out more of those animals this fiscal year.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the item Tuesday evening during its regular monthly meeting. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room, located at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.

The public hearing on the budget ordinance would authorize the county manager to reduce or waive fees as needed when the shelter is at or near capacity for adoption events or to clear the shelter for other reasons, according to information from the county.

The ability to reduce fees has been instrumental in clearing the shelter during peak breeding seasons, when capacity issues arise due to increased owner surrenders, when large numbers of abused or neglected pets are seized, when the shelter floors are re-epoxied or when an outbreak of disease occurs, the information says.

The ability to lower or waive adoption fees “is vital to maintaining the County’s low euthanasia rate and complying with state regulations,” the information says.

The budget ordinance the commissioners adopted with the 2022-23 budget only allows for one fee reduction per year for animal services, which is too rigid, the commissioners’ meeting agenda information says.

Also at the meeting on Tuesday, commissioners are expected to decide on a staff-recommended firm to conduct architectural/engineering services for a new EMS Base No. 1. The board is expected to give the county manager the authority to negotiate a contract with a firm for the work.

The architectural/engineering contract will be presented to the board for a decision during its August regular meeting.

EMS Base No. 1 would be built on 4 acres of undeveloped property at 2689 DAV Ave. in Morganton. The commissioners approved buying the land in June.

The county’s Request for Qualifications for an architectural/engineering firm said the design for the EMS base would have to include space for 14 staff members, six ambulance bays, five sleeping quarters, six offices, a training room that could hold 30 people and storage spaces with access to loading docks, according to information from the county. Firms had until June 18 to submit their qualifications for the work.

In other business, the board will:

Decide on a request from Nebo Crossing Church to rezone 3.53 acres at 4035 Frank Whisnant Road, Morganton, from Residential Two to the Office Institutional.

Decide on its consent agenda, which includes authorizing the county manager to execute a contract with Triangle Contractors for $382,500 to replace 11 rooftop HVAC units at the Foothills Higher Education Center; Authorize the county manager to release N.C. Department of Commerce One NC later match form for the release of funds on behalf of Unix Packaging; Submit an application for an N.C. Department of Commerce Industrial Development Fund Grant for $503,330 for sewer expansion at the Burke Business Park. The grant would require a local match of $125,833, which would be paid when a new project in the business park starts paying property taxes before any other partners distribution.