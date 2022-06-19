Board to discuss budget, state mandates, policy revisions

The Burke County Public Schools Board of Education will meet for a work session on Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center.

During the meeting, the last scheduled work session of the 2021-22 school year, the board will hear reports on various topics from the rising cost of school lunches to proposed calendars for the upcoming school year and a new state-mandated training for all teachers in the science of reading.

During the meeting, BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson also will present a budget proposal for the 2022-23 school year.

On May 27, County Commissioners heard an appeal from the school system after County Manager Bryan Steen did not include the district’s request for $509,000 in additional funding in his proposed budget. The commissioners did not fund the whole requested increase, but compromised, agreeing to a $253,803 bump to continue to fully fund school nurses.

Board Chair Wendi Craven told The News Herald that while she would have liked to have seen the county fund more of the requested increase, she is satisfied with the results of the appeal.

“We got enough to cover our nurses,” she said. “We’re still going to have to dip into our fund, but we felt like if we could get our nurses covered that would be a happy medium.”

Craven said it was critical for the county to at least fund school nursing because the district is unable to use federal COVID relief money to cover those expenses.

“We couldn’t use ESSER money on any nurses that we already had in place, so we really did need that local money to continue to cover our nurses,” she said.

Craven said she anticipates the board will approve the amended budget proposal for the 2022-23 school year at the next regular session meeting.

“I think it was a good compromise that way we could maintain our nurses,” she said.

During the meeting, the board will also consider a slew of proposed policy revisions.

One revision will make changes to district policies governing the selection of and challenges to media center materials. Another proposal would require every board member to vote on every matter before the board “unless excused from voting by majority vote due to a conflict of interest or because they are unable to remain impartial in a judicial matter before the board.”

Under the proposed revision, “if a board member is not permitted to recuse himself or herself, any refusal to vote shall be counted as an affirmative vote for the motion.”

The board will also hear from administration officials on a proposed district strategic plan for 2023-28.

Details on the district’s proposed strategic plan have not yet been released, but BCPS Public Information Officer Cheryl Shuffler told The News Herald the focus of administrators throughout the planning process has been to put people first.

The next regular scheduled meeting of the Board of Education will take place on Monday, June 27 at noon at the Olive Hill Resource Center. The Olive Hill Resource Center is at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.

